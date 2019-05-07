"Data Rights Law" The World's First Theoretical Monograph Global Launch

Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English Versions Available



GUIYANG, China, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Rights Law 1.0: The Theoretical Basis will be released by Global City Development Corporation Council Beijing (GDCC) (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English Versions) on May 28, 2019, at the 5(th) "China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019" in the "Big Data Valley" - Guiyang. This book is written as a research achievement by the Key Laboratory of Big Data Strategy, a Chinese new-type and high-level think tank studying on big data development. The book is praised as the world's first theoretical monograph on data rights law, providing a jurisprudential basis for the transformation from the industrial civilization to the digital civilization, and becomes the key to opening the door to the future digital civilization.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882229/Data_Rights_Law_book.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882229/Data_Rights_Law_book.jpg]



Prof. Lian Yuming, the Director of the Key Laboratory of Big Data Strategy, first proposed "Data Rights Law" in March 2017. The term was then officially recognized by The China National Committee for Terms in Sciences and Technologies. In July 2017, China established the first Data Rights Law Research Center in China University of Political Science and Law, with Prof. Lian as its director, whose study indicates that Data Rights Law is the legal norm to regulate data ownerships, data rights, data utilities and data protection. Data Rights Law 1.0: The Theoretical Basis constructs the theoretical framework of "Data Rights - Data Rights System - Data Rights Law" based on "Data Person" hypothesis, which opens up a brand new field of legal research. This book is not only a grand vision for future legal research, but also a pioneering work for digital civilization research.



