Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

/ERRATUM -- GI Supply, Inc./

maandag 7 mei 2018 19:21 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

Naar aanleiding van het persbericht Spot® Ex Endoscopic Tattoo Krijgt CE Keurmerk - Wordt Gelanceerd in Europa, gepubliceerd op 07-mei-2018 door GI Supply, Inc. via PR Newswire, hebben wij van het bedrijf informatie ontvangen dat het onderschrift bij de foto zou moeten luiden: "Spot Ex® is the only endoscopic tattoo to have a long-term clinical surveillance indication that empowers gastroenterologists to implement the new ESGE guidelines." Dit vervangt de originele tekst. Het complete en gecorrigeerde persbericht volgt hier:

Spot® Ex Endoscopic Tattoo Krijgt CE Keurmerk - Wordt Gelanceerd in Europa

Web site: http://www.gi-supply.com/

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234