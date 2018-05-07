OPEC: Energy Ministers to Discuss Petroleum's Contribution to a Sustainable Energy Future

VIENNA, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The 7th OPEC International Seminar from 20-21 June 2018 in Vienna will be an exclusive gathering for high-ranking representatives from government, business, science and academia



The 7th OPEC International Seminar, one of the world's most prominent forums for leading experts in the energy field, will take place from 20-21 June 2018 at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. Ministers from OPEC Member Countries and non-OPEC producing nations will come together with high-ranking representatives from international companies and organizations, as well as leading scientists and energy experts, to discuss topics related to this year's theme 'Petroleum - Cooperation for a Sustainable Future'. A total of more than 750 participants is expected. The programme also includes the presentation of the 2018 OPEC Awards for Research and Journalism at Vienna's City Hall.



Highly distinguished speakers and panelists



Over the course of the two days, attendees will hear from a variety of high-level speakers. Ministers from OPEC Member Countries, non-OPEC producing countries, major oil-consuming nations, as well as the heads of many intergovernmental organizations, will examine and discuss various perspectives surrounding the overarching theme in five stimulating sessions. Each session will consist of keynote speeches, followed by thought-provoking panel discussions. Confirmed speakers also include the chief executives of national and international oil companies, other industry leaders, academics and energy experts.



Presentation of the OPEC Awards 2018



As part of the OPEC International Seminar, OPEC's Awards for Research and Journalism will be presented at Vienna's City Hall.



Registration for the event is now open at: https://www.opecseminar.org/opec-seminar-ticket-registration.htm to secure limited seats to this event. Students are eligible for special ticket rates.



For more information and updates, visit http://www.opecseminar.org



About the OPEC International Seminar



The OPEC International Seminar is one of the premier events on the world energy calendar. The first OPEC Seminar was held in Vienna in 1969, with the Seminars increasing in size and scope over the years, not only embracing petroleum-related topics, but other issues such as global finance, sustainable development and the environment. The current OPEC International Seminar series began in 2001 and has provided fresh impetus to key industry issues and developed existing and new avenues of dialogue and cooperation.



About OPEC



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is a permanent, intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1960. OPEC currently has 14 Member Countries (Algeria, Angola, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, IR Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela) and is headquartered in the Austrian capital of Vienna.







Media Accreditation 7th OPEC International Seminar

Franziska Peterlik

Administration & Coordination

Email: opecseminar2018@eventplan.at

Tel: +43-660-2003071





OPEC Seminar Contact

Ms. Hind Zaher

PR Specialist

Email: seminar@opec.org

Tel: +43-21112-3312









