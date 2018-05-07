Bezant Hits Pre-Sale Target in One Hour, Oversubscribed by 7.5 times as Asia's Fastest Token Sale in 2018



Disruptive startup aims to empower the world's creators and unleash digital content through blockchain



SINGAPORE, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bezant [https://bezant.io/] - a decentralized payment and service platform that helps content creators, influencers, and e-commerce merchants reach their target audiences with fast, secure, and reliable payment solutions - today announces that it reached its pre-sale target of US$16.8m just over an hour after the token sale was opened for participation at 10:00am (SGT) on May 3, 2018. By the time it concluded, Bezant's token pre-sale had received 7.5 times more applications at US$126m+ than the available token allocation. Due to high demand from participants, Bezant also added a pre-sale bonus round on May 4, 2018 of US$4m, which was concluded in under five minutes.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687554/Bezant_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687554/Bezant_Logo.jpg ]



Bezant aims to disrupt payment and fundraising for the global digital content and influencer sectors. To achieve this goal, it has brought together an impressive collection of individuals with deep experience in a number of relevant industries, such as international payments, gaming, mobile content, and cryptocurrencies. The team includes: Daesik Kim, Co-Founder of Bithumb, one of the largest global cryptocurrency exchanges; and former executives and developers from Kakao, the homegrown Korean internet giant.



The Bezant platform has been 10 months in the making. With a focus on mobile apps, games, and e-commerce primarily in emerging markets, Bezant's goals are three-fold:





-- Empower creators and foster creativity through the blockchain and

increasing revenue from digital content with an efficient and scalable

billing platform

-- Enable more consumers, including those without bank accounts, to access

and pay for a wider range of digital content - removing the barriers

that prevent people from getting the content they want

-- Drive positive social and economic change by increasing the production

and consumption of digital content outside the walled gardens of global

tech giants

Daesik Kim, Chief Cryptocurrency Officer, said: "We couldn't be more pleased with the results - reaching nine figures with practically zero marketing spend - and would like to thank the community for its confidence and support."



"I'm proud to lead Bezant's token sale effort and this is just the first of many milestones on our roadmap that we are working tirelessly to achieve. Bezant is a game changer in the content and influencer industry as our team, with the support of seasoned industry heavyweights, builds a vibrant and thriving ecosystem for creators and consumers alike."



The opportunity is huge. By 2018, consumer expenditure on mobile app stores is projected to exceed $110 billion([1]), and by 2021, e-commerce sales are expected to grow by 246.2%, to $4.5 trillion([2]). As consumer spending on digital content increases, Bezant will facilitate access and change the economics of content distribution to capture opportunities in a market dominated by industry giants.





[1] https://www.appannie.com/en/insights/market-data/2018-app-predictions-app-store-

revenues-will-hit-new-heights/



[2] https://www.statista.com/statistics/379046/worldwide-retail-e-commerce-sales





About Bezant



Bezant [https://bezant.io/] is a decentralized payment and service platform that helps content creators, influencers, and e-commerce merchants reach their target audiences with fast, secure, and reliable payment solutions. Employing blockchain, Bezant empowers creators to unleash original digital content that the world's consumers can easily access, thereby providing them with alternative ways to monetize their content without involving traditional banks and its inconveniences, as well as escaping inflated fees of market dominating mainstream app stores. Bezant also drives positive social and economic change by increasing the production and consumption of digital content outside the walled gardens of global tech giants.



To learn more, please visit bezant.io [https://bezant.io/], or follow Bezant on Twitter [https://twitter.com/bezant_io], and Telegram [https://t.me/bezant_official].



CONTACT: The Hoffman Agency, Email: BezantHK@hoffman.com / Phone: +852-2231-8116



