New COVID-19 Forecasts for Europe: Italy & Spain have passed the peak of their epidemics; UK, early in its epidemic, faces a fast-mounting death

SEATTLE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New COVID-19 estimates find that, among European nations, the peak daily death rate from the pandemic will occur during the third week of April, with the pandemic spreading from Southern Europe.



The new forecasts, released today by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, find that approximately 151,680 people will die during what researchers are calling the "first wave" of the pandemic. By comparison, the US is expected to face 81,766 deaths, according to forecasts released on Sunday by IHME.



"We are expecting a foreboding few weeks for people in many parts of Europe," said IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray. "It seems likely the number of deaths will exceed our projections for the United States."



This is despite the declines in deaths that are now occurring in Italy and Spain.



The death toll in many countries is compounded by demand for hospital resources well in excess of what is available. For example, peak demand in the UK is expected to total 102,794 hospital beds needed compared to 17,765 available, 24,544 ICU beds compared to 799 ICU beds available, and 20,862 ventilators needed (with data currently unavailable on ventilators available).



Today's announcement on Europe finds that most regions of Italy and Spain have passed their peaks in the number of deaths, while other nations are approaching their peaks and still others facing peak mortality later in April.



Countries that are about to peak or are quickly approaching peak in this wave of the epidemic include The Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, and Luxembourg. The Czech Republic and Romania are midway through their expected trajectories. Other nations including the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, and Greece are still early in their trajectories and face fast-rising death tolls through their peaks in the second and third weeks of April.



"It is unequivocally evident that social distancing can, when well implemented and maintained, control the epidemic, leading to declining death rates," Murray said. "Those nations hit hard early on implemented social distancing orders and may have the worst behind them as they are seeing important progress in reducing their death rates. Each nation's trajectory will change - and dramatically for the worse - if people ease up on social distancing or relax other precautions."



Murray cautioned that easing these precautions too soon during the first wave of the pandemic could lead to new rounds of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. He defines the end of this "wave" as a ratio of 0.3 deaths per 1 million people. IHME's projections assume that social distancing measures, if not currently implemented, will be implemented within one week.



"To decrease the risk of a second wave in places where the first wave is controlled by robust social distancing, governments would need to consider mass testing, contact tracing, and quarantines for those infected until a vaccination is available, mass produced, and distributed widely," Murray said.



IHME started making projections of the pandemic's impact in the United States state-by-state on March 26. Today's announcement is the first set of predictions for European nations and is based on modeling the peak in death rates and hospital usage in Wuhan City in China, where the virus was first discovered, as well as data from seven European locations that have peaked, including Madrid, Spain; Castile-La Mancha, Spain; Tuscany, Italy; Emilia-Romagna, Italy; Liguria, Italy; Piedmont, Italy; and Lombardy, Italy.



Of these eight locations that have reached the peak regarding daily deaths, only one, Wuhan, has currently brought new cases to nearly zero.



The analysis is based on an extensive range of information and data sources, including:





-- Local governments, national governments, and the World Health

Organization

-- Government declarations on implementation of social distancing policies

-- Age-specific death rate data from China, Italy, South Korea, and the US

Here are some country-specific findings from IHME's latest forecasting:





-- ITALY: The first wave of the pandemic has peaked in Italy, and peak

resource use for ICU beds and ventilators was on March 28. Deaths are

forecast to peak in Calabria on April 7, and in Puglia on April 16. On

April 6, 699 daily deaths were projected, with only three provinces

(Lombardy, Piedmont, and Emilia-Romagna) seeing more than 50 deaths

daily.

-- SPAIN: Almost all regions of Spain are at or past the peak. Excess

demand for ICU beds is particularly high in Spain compared to many other

countries in Europe. The forecasts predict 19,209 total deaths from

COVID-19 in Spain by August 4.

-- PORTUGAL: Deaths in Portugal peaked on April 3 with an estimated 37

deaths. The model shows that while Portugal did not have a total bed

shortage, it did not have enough ICU beds to meet demand, with the

shortage peaking at 118 ICU beds on April 3. The model predicts 471

total deaths in the country by August 4.

-- FRANCE: The model shows that France is just passing the peak and will

have a total of 15,058 deaths by August 4. The country is expected to

have enough total beds to meet demand, but a shortage of 4,330 ICU beds.

The forecasts predict 6,091 ICU beds will be needed for COVID-19

patients in France.

-- GERMANY: Deaths in Germany are forecast to peak in the third week of

April, with an estimated 377 deaths on April 19. The model shows that

Germany will have enough beds and ICU beds to meet demand, with the

required number of total beds peaking at 12,222 on April 14, and

predicts 8,802 total deaths in the country by August 4.

-- SWEDEN: Deaths in Sweden are forecast to peak the last week of April,

with an estimated 134 deaths on April 24. The model shows that Sweden

will not have enough beds and ICU beds to meet demand, with the shortage

peaking at 1,090 ICU beds on April 25, and predicts 4,182 total deaths

in the country by August 4.



-- UK: Deaths in the UK are forecast to peak the third week of April, with

an estimated 2,932 deaths on April 17. The model shows that the UK will

not have enough beds and ICU beds to meet demand, with the shortage

peaking at 23,745 ICU beds on April 17, and predicts 66,314 total deaths

in the country by August 4.

For the complete update, please visit http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2771023-1&h=644754245&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthdata.org%2Fcovid%2Fupdates&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthdata.org%2Fcovid%2Fupdates].



For a video of Dr. Murray summarizing key points of IHME's COVID-19 data analysis for Europe, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vM0pwEulCs&feature=youtu.be [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2771023-1&h=1464701906&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D9vM0pwEulCs%26feature%3Dyoutu.be&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D9vM0pwEulCs%26feature%3Dyoutu.be]

