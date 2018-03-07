VATBox Continues Pan-European Expansion

AMSTERDAM, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Remco Dewaerheijt joins VATBOX as VP Tax & Product Strategy and heads up VATBox's new European headquarters in The Netherlands



VATBox, the recognized leader in automated VAT recovery & compliance announced today, the joining of Remco Dewaerheijt to its executive team.



Mr. Dewaerheijt is joining the company as Vice President Tax & Product Strategy, heading the new European Headquarter in the Netherlands. The move reflects VATBox's continuing growth and expansion in the Europe region.



Mr. Dewaerheijt is a well-known expert in a wide range of international Indirect Tax matters. Having previously served as the EMEA VAT Manager at PPG Industries, Mr. Dewaerheijt set-up a centralized internal VAT Compliance and Advisory team for the EMEA region and developed their in-house automated compliance solution. Mr. Dewaerheijt also obtained a favorable ruling at the European Court of Justice for PPG[1]. Prior to working at PPG, Mr. Dewaerheijt was an Indirect Tax advisor at Baker & McKenzie.



Mr. Dewaerheijt has been collaborating with VATBox this past year on developing new technological solutions. Now, with Mr. Dewaerheijt fully joining the team, he will further accelerate, develop and expand VATBox's offering of new VAT solutions.



VATBox is an automated, enterprise-wide, cloud-based VAT recovery solution that has successfully streamlined the global VAT recovery process, providing businesses with unrivaled visibility, compliance, and data integrity, and ultimately boosting its bottom line. VATBox's powerful technology has been proven to deliver added value to the many enterprises and Fortune 500 organizations it serves.



"We welcome Remco and wish him a lot of success in joining the VATBox family and executive team," said Isaac Saft, CEO of VATBox. "We believe, Remco's vast experience, innovation skills and strong leadership will bring significant value to our clients. We position the "Market Needs" as a leading element in our planning and execution. Together with Remco, the VATBox innovation team will keep bringing state of the art solutions to the TAX environment."



"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the VATBox management team and use my experience to develop a new generation of technology solutions which will seamlessly interact with existing business processes. We aim to improve compliance, decrease inefficiencies and bring savings to businesses," said Mr. Dewaerheijt. "VATBox is a unique, Innovative and promising company and I look forward to being part of the exponential growth and build a new generation business solutions."



About VATBox



VATBox is a global cloud-based technology company focused on simplifying the laborious VAT recovery process through intelligent knowledge-based automation. Trusted by fortune 500 companies, VATBox's state-of-the-art patented technology puts companies in control, providing total transparency, compliance and insight into all VAT spent. VATBox has offices all over the world including London, New York, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv.



