GFSI Recognises Excellence in Food Safety With its Global Market Awards 2018

The GFSI boards of directors, the Global Markets Awards Selection Committee and greenfence, the award sponsors are happy to announce the recognition of four companies from across the globe for the exemplary way they have leveraged the GFSI Global Markets Programme on their journey towards GFSI certification and a world-class food safety system. Four companies have been recognised for excellence in advancing food safety as part of the Global Market Awards 2018.



Nuts and Legumes Co. (Pakistan), Plantation Industries Limited (Nigeria), Fuji Foods Co. Ltd (Japan) and ASOCIACIONES AGROINDUSTRIALES SERRANAS S.A DE C.V (Mexico) were praised for their application of the GFSI Global Markets Programme, setting out how small- and medium-sized companies can provide safe food, reduce supply chain hazards and work towards greater market access. The awards followed this year's Global Food Safety Conference, which is taking place in Tokyo and is bringing industry leaders together to discuss the key food safety trends in the FMCG sector. The award recipients at GFSC 2018 in Tokyo represent four small- and medium-size enterprises from Mexico, Pakistan, Nigeria and Japan.



The Global Market Awards recognise organisational success in applying the GFSI Global Markets Programme, a framework for building food safety capacity within production and manufacturing operations, as well as encouraging continuous improvement. It has been adopted by companies around the world as an entry-level food safety solution for small, developing businesses in local markets. It's part of the GFSI's vision to provide safe food for consumers everywhere.



The GFSI Global Markets Programme functions through a series of phases and tools and builds on elements of the GFSI Benchmarking Requirements, which in turn is based on the Codex General Principles of Food Hygiene Code of Practice. It is designed as a non-certification assessment process that is carried out within a defined period. The programme functions through a series of phases and tools and builds on elements of the GFSI Benchmarking Requirements, which in turn is based on the Codex General Principles of Food Hygiene Code of Practice. It is designed as a non-certification assessment process that is carried out within a defined period.



At a ceremony led by Mike Robach, the Chairman of the GFSI Board, Mike Taylor, Chairman of the awards selection committee and Mitch Chait, the CEO of the sponsor, greenfence, award recipients had the opportunity to highlight their journey during the plenary session at the Global Food Safety Conference 2018.



"The Global Markets Awards 2018 reflect the diversity of the Global Markets Programme around the world today as a pathway to certification and a programme for small companies to build robust food safety management systems. With these awards, GFSI wants to recognise the commitment of companies all over the world to their food safety journey," said Mike Robach.



"The four Global Markets Awards recipients were chosen from a strong pool of applicants who had benefitted in their food safety journey by using the Global Markets Programme. The GFSI Awards Selection Committee focused on the effort and the size of the steps the companies have made in creating an enabling environment for food safety and a culture of continuous improvement. We thank all of the companies that participated," said Mike Taylor, Chairman of the Global Markets Awards selection committee.



"greenfence is honoured to sponsor this prestigious award that recognises companies across the global food supply chain for their efforts to become trusted trading partners. The award is fully aligned with greenfence's objective to provide the food industry with a trusted, effective way to identify and authenticate suppliers of products and services," added Mitch Chait, CEO of greenfence.







