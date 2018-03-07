ADNOC Announces Strategic Move Downstream

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



ADNOC to unveil investment and partnership opportunities at Downstream Investment



Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in May



Upstream Investment Opportunities also unveiled at CERA Week



New oil and gas blocks to be made available to commercially competitive bids to unlock



untapped resources in one of the world's largest hydrocarbon super-basins



The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced, today, its intention to move further downstream, as the company pivots to take full advantage of the rising demand for higher value refined and petrochemical products, particularly in the growth economies of China and Asia.



Speaking at CERAWeek, a leading gathering of the energy industry, H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, set out ADNOC's strategic ambitions to become a major global downstream player, with the operational flexibility to respond quickly to shifting and emerging market needs. At the center of its new downstream strategy, ADNOC intends to create the world's largest integrated refining and chemical site in the world, in Ruwais, UAE, where it will triple petrochemicals' production to 14.4 million tonnes, annually, by 2025.



H.E. Dr. Al Jaber announced plans to host a Downstream Investment Forum, in Abu Dhabi, on May 13 and 14, where ADNOC will unveil significant co-investment opportunities to strengthen and grow its downstream portfolio.



"We will unveil significant co-investment opportunities for all partners, ready to work alongside us at a special event this coming May, as we transform our Downstream portfolio domestically and internationally," H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said.



"I would like to extend an invitation, to those who are keen to join us on this journey, to attend the ADNOC Downstream Investment Forum, where we will unveil our roadmap, signature projects and detailed investment plans. As we begin this next phase of our development, we welcome existing and prospective partners to join us in creating smarter growth for our long-term mutual benefit."



H.E. Dr. Al Jaber explained ADNOC's downstream strategy will build on the progress ADNOC had made in 2017, as it accelerated its transformation and sharpened its focus on its strategic pillars of people, performance, profitability and efficiency to both unlock and create maximum value from its resources and assets.



In addition to aligning its group of companies under a single, unifying brand, he said ADNOC opened up opportunities across its upstream and downstream businesses to new categories of partners and investors, including public and private financial institutions. ADNOC also took steps to enhance and optimize its capital structure by leveraging, for the first time, the global capital markets, including issuing a US $3 billion bond against one of its large crude oil pipelines - the biggest non-sovereign bond sale in the Middle East - and successfully listing ADNOC Distribution on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX), in what was the largest IPO in Abu Dhabi in a decade.



"The steps we have taken so far have laid a solid foundation for powering the next phase of our growth," said H.E. Dr. Al Jaber. "And the biggest opportunity for that growth is downstream, particularly in petrochemicals, where demand is expected to climb 150 percent by 2040, driven by the growth economies of Asia."



While developing downstream has become a key strategic priority for delivering on the goals of ADNOC's 2030 smart growth strategy, H.E. Dr Al Jaber said the company is also building on its strong legacy as a leading, global upstream player.



He cited the reconfiguration of the former ADMA offshore concession into multiple concession areas as an example of how an expanded approach to partnerships has allowed ADNOC to attract additional upstream partners who bring strategic value add to the table - in terms of market access, capital, technology and expertise.



In support of ADNOC's upstream expansion strategy, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber noted that a series of new blocks are to be made available for commercially competitive bidding, in an unprecedented opportunity, for both existing and new partners with best-in-class exploration technology, to unlock untapped resources in one of the world's largest hydrocarbon super-basins.



Organized by IHS Markit, CERAWeek takes place annually in Houston, Texas. It brings together 3,000 global industry leaders and policymakers, from more than 60 countries, across the entire energy value chain, to exchange knowledge and insights on energy markets, industry trends, technology and strategy.



Visit ADNOC's Downstream Investment Forum [https://adnoc.ae/en/downstream-investment-forum ] site for more information.



About ADNOC



ADNOC is a major diversified group of energy and petrochemical companies, that produces about 3 million barrels of oil and 9.8 billion cubic feet of raw gas a day. Its integrated upstream, midstream and downstream activities are carried out by 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies. To find out more, visit http://www.adnoc.ae.



