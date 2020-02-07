Ascent Aerospace Will Exhibit at Key Manufacturing Events in March

MACOMB, Michigan, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of tooling systems, factory automation and integration services to the aerospace industry, will be exhibiting at a number of aerospace conferences and exhibitions in March 2020: JEC World 2020, AeroDef Manufacturing and AeroTech 2020.



From March 3-5, Ascent will be present at the JEC World 2020 event in Paris, France. As the premier composites event in the world, JEC features groundbreaking solutions as well as unique manufacturing technologies. JEC also offers many new business opportunities for aerospace tooling and systems manufacturers. Ascent will be in Hall 5, Booth P6, where we will be highlighting our new additive manufacturing capabilities, our considerable experience with composites and our patented HyVarC tooling solution. https://www.jec-world.events/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2714514-1&h=3878949130&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jec-world.events%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jec-world.events%2F]



Following JEC, Ascent will head to Fort Worth, Texas for the AeroDef Manufacturing exhibition from March 16-19. This key conference for the aerospace and defense industry provides access to leading companies with innovative manufacturing processes and integrated manufacturing solutions. Visit booth 523 to learn about the new drilling products, automation applications and advanced integrated solutions Ascent has to offer. https://www.aerodefevent.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2714514-1&h=1685556763&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aerodefevent.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aerodefevent.com%2F]



Concurrent with AeroDef Manufacturing, Ascent will be present at the SAE AeroTech conference from March 17-19, in Pasadena, California. This comprehensive aviation event focuses on every facet of modern aircraft development as well as the latest technology from suppliers and manufacturers of integrated systems, tooling and materials. Join Ascent in booth 206 to discuss the latest developments regarding our next generation end effectors and fastening systems. https://www.sae.org/attend/aerotech/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2714514-1&h=3215914941&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sae.org%2Fattend%2Faerotech%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sae.org%2Fattend%2Faerotech%2F]



Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of turnkey production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace and defense industry. Our unique offering consists of a variety of products and solutions to resolve challenging aerostructure assembly requirements, from wing components and fuselage structures to final assembly lines. As the industry's largest tooling and automation group, Ascent produces a full suite of composite tooling, including layup molds, mandrels, bond tools, and trim and drill fixtures, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace. In addition, Ascent offers automated, high-precision drilling and fastening systems. As an assembly line integrator, Ascent works with manufacturers to develop their projects and see them through from process design, engineering, to build, and installation, in order to ensure an efficient and cost effective solution. This strategy has allowed Ascent Aerospace to develop long-term, strategic alliances with the world's foremost manufacturers in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, defense, space launch and satellite industries. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2714514-1&h=3631258465&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ascentaerospace.com%2F&a=www.ascentaerospace.com] for more information.



