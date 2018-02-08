New Cut Resistant Clothing Brand CutPRO® Offering Advanced Protection to the Glass and Metal Industry

KNARESBOROUGH, England, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



PPSS Group has teamed up with one of the UK's leading Universities in order to create and supply the ultimate bespoke cut-resistant garment designs, taking 'durability' and 'quality' to a completely new level.



CutPRO [http://www.cut-pro.com ](R) cut resistant clothing has been specially created for those working in the glass and metal production and processing industries where quality and long-lasting protection for workers is paramount for both employers and employees alike.



CutPRO(R) will effectively help reduce the risk of serious cuts and injuries.



UK based PPSS Group is an internationally operating firm specialised in the design, manufacturing and supply of high performance body armour, slash and bite resistant clothing, and now CutPRO(R).



PPSS Group CEO Robert Kaiser said: "CutPRO(R) is the result of extensive research and contribution from health and safety professionals of leading flat glass and sheet metal processing companies from around the world. It is also worth pointing out all garments are being produced here in the European Union."



"All cut resistant garments are made from UK produced Cut-Tex(R) PRO [http://www.cut-tex.com ], a globally respected, ultra-high performance, light, durable and easy to wear fabric that is in excess of 5 times more cut resistant than Kevlar(R) products rated level 3 at 5N."



Robert Kaiser added "we are really excited about CutPRO(R). It is a new brand of high performance cut resistant clothing. In terms of performance it really doesn't get any better than this."



CutPRO(R) offers ANSI/ISEA 2016 Blade Cut Resistance Level A5 and the highest levels of cut, abrasion, puncture and tear resistance possible (according to EN 388 - Protection Against Mechanical Risks).



All garments are individually packed and of course fully CE marked (Cat II PPE).



CutPRO(R) Cut Resistant Clothing is specialised in the design and production of bespoke cut resistant garments, tailored to suit the operational needs of international clients and customers.



