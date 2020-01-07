Goodix to Showcase the Latest Bluetooth LE Audio Solution for True Wireless Stereo at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodix is showcasing an innovative demo based on its latest Bluetooth LE audio solution for TWS (True Wireless Stereo) applications at Bluetooth LE Audio Launch Media Event, hosted by Bluetooth SIG (Bluetooth Special Interest Group), during CES. As a joint effort with OnePlus, Goodix's demo is Bluetooth 5.1 compliant and supports the next-generation of Bluetooth LE ISOC (isochronous) architecture, delivering high quality wireless audio performances. This innovative solution helps manufacturers develop a new generation of ultra-low power and feature-rich TWS wireless earbuds with the latest Bluetooth LE audio technologies.



Goodix's Bluetooth LE audio solution stands out with its ultra-low power consumption and achieves differentiating functions with Goodix's proprietary innovative software algorithms: wireless multi-connection, quick identification and match; time synchronization between left and right earbuds; and greatly improved downlink latency. It delivers premium audio experiences by supporting high-quality LC3 audio codec. The newly released Bluetooth LE audio standard framework meets the requirements of diverse application scenarios, such as gaming and audio sharing. The demo also integrates an ultra-low power and compact-sized 2-in-1 capacitive solution of in-ear detection (IED) and touch control, allowing earbuds to automatically detect wearing statuses, single/double-tap recognitions, and up/down swipe detections for music playback control on the earbuds.



"The Bluetooth community continues to drive the technology forward to meet evolving market needs and create new opportunities," said Mark Powell, CEO of Bluetooth SIG. "LE Audio is a prime example. Not only will it enhance the performance of existing Bluetooth audio products, it introduces Audio Sharing, a new audio use case poised to transform the way we experience audio and connect with the world around us."



"We are excited to explore the potential of Bluetooth LE audio technologies together with Goodix, and deliver the best, seamless fast and smooth experience possible to all our global consumers," said Oliver Zhang, vice president of product, OnePlus.



"Goodix is one of the early adopters implementing comprehensive Bluetooth LE audio solutions for various applications," said Dr. Bo Pi, CTO of Goodix. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of the possibilities of Bluetooth LE technologies, helping customers to customize the feature sets as well as bringing the cutting-edge wireless audio solution to a real product, and delivering more smart and exciting experience to global consumers."



