The Royal Canadian Mint Launches New Double-Concave Silver Coin Among Its Final Products of 2018

The Royal Canadian Mint is pleased to introduce a 10 oz. silver creation that takes coin design to bold new depths. The product of advanced testing by the Mint's R&D lab, the 2019 $100 CAD Fine Silver Double Concave Coin Nature's Grandeur: Brown Bear measures 16 mm at its edge and just 4 mm at its centre. Artist Denis Mayer Jr.'s depiction of an imposing brown bear in its natural habitat on a deeply contoured surface, draws the viewer in to an immersive scene, while the obverse featuring Susanna Blunt's effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II achieves a similar effect.



This unique coin is also enclosed in a double concave capsule to give collectors maximum appreciation of its dramatic and unusual shape. This exclusive product, limited to a world-wide mintage of only 500 and retailing for $999.95 CAD, is available now.



Also closing out the year are the following collectibles:





- The 10 oz., selectively gold-plated 2018 $100 CAD Fine Silver Coin - Keepers of

Parliament: The Lion, featuring the artwork of Patrick Bélanger;

- The 2019 $20 CAD Fine Silver Coin - Canada's Historical Stamps: Coat of Arms and Flag

Special Delivery;

- The 2019 $30 CAD Fine Silver Coin - Zentangle(R) Art: The Big Horn Sheep, featuring

the artwork of Jori Van Der Linde;

- The last two issues of the Frank Polson-designed 2018 $3 CAD Fine Silver Coin -

The Thirteen Teachings series: Big Spirit Moon and Little Spirit Moon; and,

- A new crystal-enhanced series showcasing the 12 zodiac constellations of the calendar

year, starting with the 2019 $5 CAD Fine Silver Coin - Zodiac: Capricorn, designed by

artist Jori van de Linde.





Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of the Mint's web site. Coin images can be viewed here [https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2wf59i2lj4ydele/AAAr2_xbhAM1_WkqaCJw_uG5a?dl=0 ].



All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada,1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at http://www.mint.ca. The coins are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.



