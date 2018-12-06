Sonata Software Announces Signing Definitive Agreement to Acquire Australia Headquartered Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner, Scalable Data Systems,

BANGALORE, India, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Sonata Software, today announced that it has signed definitive agreement to acquire Scalable Data Systems, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Scalable Data Systems is a highly respected provider of business solutions in the Australian market, with a history of more than 25 years and has built a solid reputation in providing Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O solutions for industry leading clients in Australia especially in the Manufacturing and Wholesale & Distribution. Scalable's IP for Commodity Trading "CTRM" has now earned market leading reputation globally with due recognition accorded to the company as a Microsoft Gold and an ISV Partner.



Sonata software has been focused on being a Digital Transformation Partner of choice for customers in Retail, Distribution, Manufacturing, and Travel industries with their unique PlatformationTM methodology, end-to-end digital platforms and alignment to be a strategic partner for Microsoft in their digital transformation initiatives, based on the Dynamics 365 Cloud-based solution.



Sonata has in the past acquired IBIS, a US headquartered Dynamics 365 partner, and has its own IP, i.e. Brick and Click for Retail and Modern Distribution, for Distribution and Manufacturing industries; and now with the Commodity IP from Scalable has extended supply chain capabilities focused on Manufacturing and Distribution industries.



Commenting on the acquisition, Srikar Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, Sonata Software, said, "Scalable Data Systems brings great value in terms of Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities and resources to Sonata. This will provide Sonata with additional IP, and geographical reach, along with a strong fillip to its strategy to be a global leader in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner ecosystem with core IPs across wide range of industries and a global footprint, specifically also making us a strong Dynamics partner in the Australian market."



Brett Crew, CEO of Scalable Data Systems, commented, "Sonata is an acknowledged leader in the Microsoft Dynamics space and has a great track record of acquiring and nurturing firms for fueling further growth. With this transaction, Scalable will get an additional capability in the Microsoft tech stack and be able to now address larger and broader opportunities in the market."



