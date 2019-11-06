CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) growth expands; appoints Elyse Tenney, VP Business Development - Aviation

YONKERS, New York, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) announced today an investment for the future growth due to the rising demand for critical parts and material for the commercial aviation and defense industries.



Newly hired Elyse Tenney, VP Business Development Commercial Aviation, Global, based out Arizona, will lead CTG's aviation growth strategy. Elyse Tenney, formerly Founder and President of Aerodyne Global Trading, brings over 15 years' experience in the aviation industry helping private and commercial airlines and maintenance companies with AOG and maintenance parts supply, research, pricing, and market intelligence.



About CTG



CTG (Crestwood Technology Group, Corp) provides supply chain solutions designed to keep fleets and systems operational, ready and safe. We are a leading supplier of parts, material and obsolescence management solutions to many of the world's largest airlines, MRO's and aircraft manufacturers, as well as the Department of Defense and its contractors.



CTG maintains one of the largest on-site inventories of parts for fixed-wing, rotorcraft, power plant and ground-support equipment. We specialize in expendables, rotables, and consumables sourcing, kitting and tooling, inventory management and AOG services.



Companies like Sikorsky, Boeing and Lockheed Martin have recognized CTG's commitment to quality and customer service as award-winning. CTG is the first and only distributor in the industry to earn AC7402 CAAP (Counterfeit Avoidance Accreditation Program) certification recognized by both customers and industry in setting the highest Aerospace quality management and inspections standards for suppliers and distributors.



To find out more, please visit www.CTGNOW.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2633413-1&h=1563055894&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ctgnow.com%2F&a=www.CTGNOW.com]



Read about CAAP. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2633413-1&h=4294876168&u=https%3A%2F%2Fp-r-i.org%2Fother-programs%2Fcaap%2F&a=Read+about+CAAP.]



