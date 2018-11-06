HRH The Duke of York, KG Visits Peking University HSBC Business School

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HRH The Duke of York visited Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) on November 1. Accompanied by Dame Barbara Janet Woodward, British Ambassador to China, and Karen Maddocks, British Consul General in Guangzhou, this visit was to further enhance Sino-UK cooperation in education, which was made after his first visit to PHBS UK Campus on June 14.



Before offering his remarks, HRH was escorted on a tour of the PHBS building by Vice Chairman of Peking University Council, PHBS Dean Wen Hai where the dean talked about the building's architectural conception and facilities, as well as the school's teaching philosophy. The Duke praised PHBS's Internationalization and its advanced teaching environment.



After the tour, he spoke with a number of PHBS faculty on entrepreneurship where he heard of current teaching cases including interdisciplinary cultivation and quality development training and teamwork for enhancing team spirit, which will enable students to build strong relationships and bring their talent into full play.



The Duke also participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the PHBS Future Media Laboratory. Equipped with an advanced video studio, the lab will provide a professional platform for financial news teaching, research and practice for PHBS faculty and students. He then spoke to students in the laboratory on pushing forward innovation and entrepreneurship, and enhancement of Sino-UK education.



After that, The Duke was welcomed to the school's grand hall to deliver a keynote speech on innovation and entrepreneurship while introducing the establishment, development and vision of Pitch@Palace, a platform which he founded in 2014 to amplify and accelerate the work of entrepreneurs. The Duke acknowledged PHBS's engagement in Sino-UK educational communication and collaboration and of the cooperation between the University of Cambridge and Peking University. He spoke of cooperation in education, research and student cultivation playing an essential role in promoting understanding between young people of both countries.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780253/HSBC_duke_of_york.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780253/HSBC_duke_of_york.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780255/HSBC_student.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780255/HSBC_student.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780254/HSBC_plaque.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780254/HSBC_plaque.jpg]



CONTACT: Yingqi Jin, +86-755-2603-9918, jinyq@phbs.pku.edu.cn



