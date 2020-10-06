Red Box Partners with RingCentral to Deliver Next-Gen Voice and Video Capture Integrated with Unified Communications for Highly Regulated Busines

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated voice specialist, Red Box, today announced a new integration partnership with RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. The integration will deliver access to RingCentral Voice and Video recorded conversations via Conversa by Red Box, the newly launched open microservices-based enterprise voice platform.



"As dispersed workforces are now the norm, the adoption of UCaaS solutions has undoubtedly been accelerated within regulated industries," said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Red Box. "As a next-gen capture platform, Conversa is ideally placed to provide resilient compliance recording capabilities as well as enabling joint Red Box and RingCentral customers to capitalize on the data captured by leveraging cutting-edge AI tools to drive strategic business outcomes."



The partnership will ensure the seamless delivery of real-time recorded audio and video conversations captured from the RingCentral platform for organisations in highly regulated industries such as Financial Services and Healthcare. The open platform of both companies will provide access to an ecosystem of leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice technology partners. This will enable customers to leverage and analyze the data from these conversations to drive compliance, business strategies, and outcomes.



"Reliability, security, and scalability are the core components of RingCentral's business communications platform," said David Lee, vice president, Product Management, RingCentral. "The integration of Conversa by Red Box with RingCentral will offer customers a scalable platform that provides them with the access and control they need to realize compliance and full strategic value of the data captured from their recorded conversations."



About Red Box



Red Box is a leading dedicated voice specialist with over 30 years' experience in empowering organizations to capture, secure, and unlock the value of enterprise-wide voice. Conversa by Red Box is the next generation and first truly open microservices-based, enterprise voice platform. It provides customers with open access to and control over captured voice and media, resilient capture of high-quality real-time data from across the enterprise, the freedom to use that data in any application, and a market-leading TCO.



Red Box is trusted by leading organizations across financial services, contact center, government, and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centers, and over 80% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,500 customers around the world.



