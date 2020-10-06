RGI Appoints Cécile André Leruste as Group CEO

Industry veteran to play key role in accelerating RGI's continued innovation in the global insurance market



MILAN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RGI, a European leader in the digital transformation of insurers, today announced the appointment of Cécile André Leruste as Group CEO. Ms. André Leruste succeeds interim CEO Christophe Quesne. Given her significant experience at the helm of global companies, the Board of Directors is confident that Ms. André Leruste is the right person to lead the growth of RGI Group both domestically and internationally.



Ms. André Leruste has over 20 years of industry experience and a strong track record of driving strategic success in various roles throughout her career. She most recently served as managing director for Accenture Global Banking where she was responsible for the financial services industry group strategy and offering across Europe. Prior to joining Accenture, Ms. André Leruste held various roles at McKinsey, Société Générale, Roland Berger and Capgemini. She graduated from HEC Paris business school and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.



Gioia Ghezzi, Chair of RGI Group commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Cécile as our new Group CEO. Cécile's experience and expertise are well-known and very highly-regarded in the industry and we believe her leadership and guidance will be critical to RGI Group's success as we continue to drive innovation and remain at the forefront of our industry. We would also like to sincerely thank Christophe for serving as interim CEO during this important time."



Ms. Leruste added: "RGI has become an international leader in the insurance technology industry with significant potential to further expand and drive the ongoing digital transformation across the global insurance space. I am thrilled to join RGI Group and work alongside the talented management team in this next phase of growth."



Raja Hadji-Touma, Partner at Corsair Capital, commented: "Cécile is a highly-seasoned executive with significant industry experience and a strong vision for the future of the insurance software market, making her an ideal fit to lead the company forward. We are excited to work with her to support RGI's strong growth trajectory and continue positioning the company for long-term success."



