New Metz Concept TVs at IFA 2019: Define the Future of Smart Living Powered by AIoT Ecosystem Swaiot®

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metz, a German manufacturer of premium televisions, today unveiled its latest Concept TVs at IFA 2019. Powered by the proprietary AIoT ecosystem Swaiot®, Metz is designed to unlock the power of smart living for consumers. The brand has received the 'AIoT Innovation Gold Award' of IFA Product Technical Innovation Award for its product innovation.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971343/1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971343/1.jpg ]



The new product range include s 65-inch OLED TV, 77-inch OLED TV, 88-inch 8K OLED TV, 120-inch 8K LED TV, as well as the brand's first-ever transparent TV. The new products deliver a first-class picture and sound quality powered by state-of-the-art technology including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. For over 80 years, the "Metz - Made in Germany" seal of quality has stood for exceptional televisions that combine cutting-edge technology with premium quality. Metz continues in that tradition, delivering both audio and visual technical perfection.



Metz's first-class products have always gone beyond technical excellence, in line with the company's focus to deliver future-ready and people-oriented TVs. The innovative AIoT ecosystem Swaiot® powered by Metz is a perfect exemplification of the brand's ethos. Consumers around the world are bringing more and more internet-connected products into their homes, and Metz TVs have become a hub for smart living, connecting all the household's smart devices. With the proprietary AIoT ecosystem Swaoit® in place, Metz delivers a total solution that helps consumers to coordinate all smart devices and control smart living settings.



Metz's leadership in AIoT and smart living was awarded the 'AIoT Innovation Gold Award', jointly issued by IDG (International Data Group) and GIC/AHK (the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the German Chambers of Commerce Worldwide Network). The award recognizes how Metz has, by integrating AIoT and televisions, developed first-class TVs, and smart living experiences for consumers.



"Metz has been committed to intelligent living, product quality and design since we started our business in Germany over 80 years ago," said Dr. Norbert Kotzbauer, CEO of Metz Consumer Electronics. The concepts we will present at IFA this year deliver on that philosophy in a new and disruptive way, offering exceptional smart living experiences powered by AIoT. "Made in Germany" means both quality and forward-thinking, and we'll continue to evolve our products to deliver on that promise for our customers.



About Metz



Found in 1938, Metz is a leading innovator that manufactures high-quality and sophisticated technology products in Germany. With more than 80 years of history, Metz stands for quality, reliability and extraordinary customer service that underpinned by the German craftsmanship quality. By combining the brand's strong innovation capabilities and evolving technology expertise, Metz offers consumers exceptional quality products that goes beyond technical excellence, bringing them the best living and entertainment experience.



Media Contact: David Hui Tel: +852-963-683



