Avidity Science Launches Geno Cl Series, Setting a New Standard For Deionised (DI) Water Purification Systems

LONG CRENDON, England, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Science is proud to be launching the next generation of Clinical Laboratory Reagent Water (CLRW) systems, the Avidity Science Geno(TM) CL. Avidity Science will showcase the Geno(TM) CL along with its broad range of water purification solutions at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting in Anaheim, CA, August 4-8 at booth #816.



The Geno(TM) CL is a fully scalable one-box solution providing consistent and compliant supply of CLRW up to 200 L/hr (0.88 GPM) flowrate. Unique to Avidity's Geno CL, its twin stream cassette technology provides the contingency required in the modern laboratory within a single platform ensuring a continuous supply of pure water at all times.



Designed to accommodate the changing needs of clinical laboratories, it is versatile, flexible and easy to operate with a 10-inch intuitive, icon based, touch screen. It minimises spatial requirements, whilst reducing the risk of water outage; all in a single cabinet.



The Geno CL platform utilises a combination of proven water puriﬁcation technologies, comprising of Reverse Osmosis (RO), Membrane Degassing, and Electrodeionisation (EDI) Cassettes, combined with in-built storage and distribution to deliver CLRW direct to the clinical analysers. All technologies are easily accessible to the operator enabling simple and timely cartridge replacement.



"We believe the Geno(TM) CL will set a new standard in CLRW given it's unique features such as the twin stream technology," said Doug Lohse, Chief Executive Officer for Avidity Science. "For 50 years Avidity has taken a customer-focused approach to innovation and the Geno(TM) CL is the latest example of how our solutions enable greater customer efficiencies while reducing operating costs."



About Avidity Science Avidity Science is a worldwide leader in water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and healthcare facilities. Since its inception in 1969, it has built a leadership position in the laboratory research market through a unique combination of water purification and delivery, environmental monitoring, and service solutions.



