The Last Chance to Taste an Icon of Scotch Whisky

Only 330 bottles of the final edition of The John Walker, Last Cask will be available



LONDON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All good things must come to an end. Even the most exquisitely crafted things. Johnnie Walker has today announced that the latest release of The John Walker will be the last ever in this masterclass in whisky making. Only 330 bottles have been released worldwide as a limited edition - The John Walker, Last Cask.









This exquisite whisky is presented in a handblown Baccarat crystal decanter, with a bespoke design by Hand Engraver of Glass to Her Majesty the Queen, Philip Lawson Johnston. Every beautifully hand-drawn image decorating the bottles is unique, with no two engravings the same - making this a truly unique offering.



For over a decade, The John Walker has been crafted with some of the finest and most valuable casks of whisky from the unparalleled Johnnie Walker reserves. These whiskies are hand-selected from just nine distilleries that were in existence during the lifetime of Johnnie Walker founder John Walker (1805 - 1857). The whiskies are then matured with a special triple maturation technique, which includes a final marrying in a bespoke cask made from 100 year old oak staves.



In the expert view of Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge, this special cask, essential to balancing the flavours of The John Walker, will soon no longer bring the balance and depth of character that is so important for this elegant whisky. He has therefore decided to withdraw it from use, meaning only one final cask of The John Walker will ever be released.



Dr Jim Beveridge, recognised this year with the awarding of an OBE for services to the Scotch whisky industry by Her Majesty the Queen, said: "It has been a privilege to work with such rare and valuable whiskies to create the balance and depth found in The John Walker, and this beautiful new presentation is a fittingly elegant swansong for a superb Scotch."



The John Walker is intricately crafted using six exceptional single malt whiskies and three extremely rare grain whiskies that are expertly combined to ensure exceptional depth of flavour.



The process begins with a long, first maturation in individual casks allowing the specific flavours unique to each distillery to develop. A second maturation step then brings the single malts and grains together in two separate vattings, before the final marrying step.



For the first time Jim and his small team of expert whisky makers reveal the remarkable whiskies that are used to craft this elegant Scotch:



"We combine extremely rare grain expressions from Cambus, Port Dundas and Cameronbridge, which creates delicate flavours including notes of honey sweetness, subtle spice and soft fruit character.



"A vatting of exceptional single malt whiskies offers deeper, more robust aromas of dried fruits, with waves of citrus fruits unfolding from the distilleries of Glen Albyn, Cardhu, Mortlach, Clynelish and Dailuaine before culminating in the unmistakably warm and peppery smokiness of Talisker," says Jim.



The nine whiskies are then married in the bespoke The John Walker cask, allowing the flavours to mellow and integrate, providing further depth and layers of character. The result is a wonderfully elegant Scotch with flavours that slowly unfold.



The John Walker, Last Cask is bottled at an ABV of 40% and is available in selected markets from August onwards at the recommended retail price of Renminbi: 21, 835 ¥ in China.



Notes to Editors:



About The John Walker:



Inspired by our founder, The John Walker is an elegant, triple matured Scotch crafted using rare whiskies from nine ancient distilleries that existed during the lifetime of our founder John Walker (1805-1857).



This elegant and refined whisky expertly brings together rare expressions from the now silent "ghost" distilleries of Glen Albyn, Port Dundas and Cambus, along with six of Scotland's most historic distilleries - Cameronbridge, Cardhu, Mortlach, Clynelish, Dailuaine and Talisker. This unique whisky is triple matured. A long, first maturation in individual casks allows the specific flavours unique to each distillery to develop. A second maturation expertly combines the individual casks and flavours into separate single malt and grain vattings. Finally, these vattings are married together to create a wonderfully balanced blend.



This last step employs a bespoke marrying cask, made by coopers from oak staves over a century old. The time spent in this cask allows the layers of delicate flavour to mellow and integrate, creating remarkable depth and character.



About Johnnie Walker:



Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand (IWSR), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above else.



Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for over 19 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2018), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.



About Diageo



Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff and Cîroc vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.



Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com [http://www.diageo.com/]. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com [http://www.drinkiq.com/], for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.



Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.









CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Smarts Communicate, johnniewalker@smartscommunicate.com, +44(0)2890395500



Website: https://www.johnniewalker.com/



