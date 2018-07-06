Monaco Rebrands as CRYPTO.com to Accelerate the World's Transition to Cryptocurrency

HONG KONG, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Monaco, the pioneering cryptocurrency and financial services firm, today announces its rebrand to CRYPTO.com [http://www.crypto.com ], reflecting its mission to accelerate the global development, adoption, and transition to cryptocurrency.



Its integrated portfolio of premium consumer cryptocurrency products previously known as Monaco - including the wallet app and Visa payment cards - will be branded as MCO to align with the name of the company's token. Additionally, CRYPTO.com's MCO has published an updated whitepaper today to recap achievements thus far, highlighting its vision, strategy, new products and services in its pipeline.



Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of CRYPTO.com, said: "CRYPTO.com gives us a powerful new identity in line with our original vision to put cryptocurrency in every wallet. As the name we are taking on is also representative of the entire space, it comes with a huge responsibility to carry the torch. We will strive to deliver impact worthy of the name and build infrastructure that enables growth of the ecosystem, delivering on the promise of a decentralized future."



Marszalek continued: "Today, we're also releasing the MCO Whitepaper 2.0, which unveils a comprehensive and integrated suite of consumer financial services built on and enabled by blockchain. Collectively, these products will change how customers spend, move, and invest money. We are very fortunate to have built a world-class team over the last year and I couldn't be more proud of what the team has delivered. I encourage the entire MCO community to look through the whitepaper now available at http://www.crypto.com ."



"Our rebrand to CRYPTO.com will not affect our MCO Visa Card rollout schedule."



Under CRYPTO.com, the MCO product brand establishes a unified identity for its new and existing consumer product and service offerings:



MCO Products





- MCO Visa Card [https://mco.crypto.com/en/cards.html ], a card that allows users to

spend cryptocurrency anywhere Visa is accepted;

- MCO Wallet App [https://mco.crypto.com/en/wallet.html ], a mobile wallet that allows

users to buy, exchange, and send four cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies, and

track over 200 coins in the cryptocurrency markets;

- MCO Crypto Invest [https://mco.crypto.com/en/crypto_invest.html ], a robo-advisory

cryptocurrency investment tool;

- MCO Crypto Credit [https://mco.crypto.com/en/crypto_credit.html ], a crypto credit

service that allows customers to deposit their cryptocurrency and receive credit to

spend with their MCO Visa Card.





MCO Services & Benefits





- MCO Private [https://mco.crypto.com/en/cards.html ], a bespoke concierge for

high-net-worth cryptocurrency investors;

- Platinum Referral Reward Program [https://mco.crypto.com/en/token_rewards.html ], a

unique peer referral program, offering up to a never-before-seen US$10,000 sign-on

bonus per cardholder

- Crypto Wallet Cashback [https://mco.crypto.com/en/token_rewards.html ], a program

offering up to 1% cashback rewards for all purchases and exchanges of cryptocurrency

in the MCO Wallet;

- Crypto Airdrops [https://mco.crypto.com/en/token_rewards.html ], ad-hoc token

airdrops to users for selected tokens listed in the MCO Wallet App.





More details of the above products and services are included in the MCO Whitepaper 2.0, available here [https://crypto.com/mco_whitepaper ].



CRYPTO.com has begun updating of all of its digital assets including the new website: http://www.crypto.com . It also serves as a gateway to the revamped MCO website - mco.crypto.com - which contains information about MCO products.



About CRYPTO.com



CRYPTO.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, formerly known as Monaco, seeks to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Its MCO branded consumer financial services, including the MCO Visa Card, MCO Wallet App, and MCO Token embrace a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet(TM). CRYPTO.com is headquartered in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: http://www.crypto.com







