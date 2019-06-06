Volg ons op:
Microsoft announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists

donderdag 6 juni 2019 19:01 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

Partners recognized for innovative solutions and making more possible for customers worldwide

REDMOND, Washington, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=1391225754&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire&a=Microsoft+Inspire], July 14-18, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg]

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 41 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors in which Microsoft technologies are used. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,900 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These companies are industry leaders helping businesses around the world connect and achieve more. I'm truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing."

Additional details on the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards are available in a Microsoft Partner Network blog by Gavriella Schuster: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=310537053&u=https%3A%2F%2Fblogs.partner.microsoft.com%2Fmpn%2Fcongratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists&a=https%3A%2F%2Fblogs.partner.microsoft.com%2Fmpn%2Fcongratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists].

Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2019, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=161595685&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire%2Fawards&a=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire%2Fawards].


AI and Machine Learning

Alliance Global ISV

Alliance SI

· Winner: Crayon Group
· Winner: Finastra
· Winner: Infosys


· Finalist: Modis
· Finalist: Sitecore

· Finalist: eSmart Systems
· Finalist: Cloudera

· Finalist: AgileThought
· Finalist: Icertis

---

Application Innovation

Automotive

Azure Influencer


· Winner: Wapice
· Winner: Annata
· Winner: Hanu


· Finalist: Zure
· Finalist: 4ward
· Finalist: SELA


· Finalist: Infosys
· Finalist: Bright Box
· Finalist: Sol-Tec

· Finalist: Wragby Business
Solutions and Technologies
· Finalist: Icertis
· Finalist: Navisite

---

Customer Experience

Data Analytics

Data Estate Modernization

· Winner: Quadrasystems.net
(India)
· Winner: Modis
· Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions

· Finalist: Content and Code · Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finalist: TimeXtender


· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: Pragmatic Works
· Finalist: Version 1


· Finalist: Rackspace · Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions

---

Datacenter Migration

DevOps Diversity and Inclusion Changemaker

· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Winner: Reverie Language Technologies


· Finalist: 3Cloud
· Finalist: Dimensional Strategies · Finalist: Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers


· Finalist: InCycle Software
· Finalist: KPMG UK



---

Dynamics 365 for Business
Central Dynamics 365 for Customer Service

Dynamics 365 for Field Service

· Winner: Cooper Parry IT · Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions


· Finalist: Wiise · Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Philippines
· Finalist: Velrada

· Finalist: NAB Solutions
· Finalist: DXC Technology
· Finalist: eCraft

· Finalist: Bond Consulting
Services
· Finalist: Cognizant Technologies
· Finalist: HSO International

---

Dynamics 365 for Finance and
Operations

Dynamics 365 for Sales

Dynamics 365 for Talent

· Winner: Sunrise Technologies
· Winner: SAGlobal
· Winner: FourVision HR Plus


· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: KPMG Advisory
· Finalist: eBECS


· Finalist: Alithya
· Finalist: MASAO
· Finalist: Elevate HR


· Finalist: Armanino
· Finalist: Experlogix
· Finalist: SAGlobal

---



Education

Financial Services

Government


· Winner: Edsby · Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
company
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions


· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions
· Finalist: Planet Technologies


· Finalist: Blackbaud
· Finalist: Finastra
· Finalist: RapidDeploy


· Finalist: KPMG

---



Health

Indirect Provider

Intelligent Communications

· Winner: Health Catalyst
· Winner: Arrow ECS
· Winner: Arkadin


· Finalist: Mozzaz
· Finalist: rhipe
· Finalist: Tata Communications

· Finalist: Quest Software
· Finalist: Ingram Micro Mexico
· Finalist: NBConsult


· Finalist: KenSci · Finalist: Crayon Software Experts Spain
· Finalist: CDW



---

Internet of Things

Learning

Manufacturing and Resources

· Winner: Accenture/Avanade
· Winner: Global Knowledge
· Winner: PTC

· Finalist: Telelink Business
Services · Finalist: Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri

· Finalist: SoftBank
Technology
· Finalist: QA
· Finalist: Hitachi Solutions


· Finalist: PTC
· Finalist: ICONICS

---

Media and Communications

Microsoft CityNext

Mixed Reality


· Winner: Aprimo
· Winner: Bentley Systems
· Winner: PTC

· Finalist: Tech Mahindra
· Finalist: Meemim
· Finalist: Kognitiv Spark


· Finalist: AdPushup
· Finalist: KPMG Adoxio
· Finalist: Meemim


· Finalist: SAGlobal
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri
· Finalist: Bentley Systems

---

Modern Desktop Modern Workplace Transformation

OSS on Azure

· Winner: Glück & Kanja
Consulting
· Winner: Phoenix Software
· Winner: HashiCorp

· Finalist: Quadrasystems.net
(India) Private
· Finalist: Accenture/Avanade
· Finalist: SNP Technologies

· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Content and Code

· Finalist: Dell Technologies
· Finalist: DXC Technology

---

Partner for Social Impact

Power BI

PowerApps

· Winner: illuminance
Solutions Finalist: MISSION
CRM
· Winner: Nihilent
· Winner: Catapult Systems


· Finalist: Sparkrock
· Finalist: Expose Data
· Finalist: C Centric Solutions


· Finalist: Alianza
· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Mercury xRM Limited


· Finalist: Campus Management · Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
company

---

Project and Portfolio
Management

Retail

SAP on Azure


· Winner: Wicresoft
· Winner: Obase
· Winner: Capgemini


· Finalist: ProActive
· Finalist: Brainpad
· Finalist: T-Systems

· Finalist: Innovative-e
· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: DXC Technology

· Finalist: Sensei Project
Solutions
· Finalist: JDA Software

---

Security and Compliance

Teamwork


· Winner: InSpark · Winner: Cloud Productivity Solutions

· Finalist: Maureen Data
Systems
· Finalist: Inova Solutions


· Finalist: Onevinn
· Finalist: Sulava


· Finalist: Edgile
· Finalist: Slalom

---

Argentina Partner of the Year Armenia Partner of the Year

Australia Partner of the Year


VU Security
Dom-Daniel
Modis

---

Austria Partner of the Year Azerbaijan Partner of the Year

Bahrain Partner of the Year


ITSDONE Holding
SMART business
Almoayyed Computers

---

Bangladesh Partner of the Year Belgium Partner of the Year

Bermuda Partner of the Year


Corporate Projukti
Proximus
Maureen Data Systems

---

Bolivia Partner of the Year Bosnia and Herzegovina Partner of the Year

Brazil Partner of the Year


SoftwareONE Bolivia
Logosoft
Brasoftware

---

Brunei Partner of the Year

Canada Partner of the Year Cayman Islands Partner of the Year


Tech One Solutions
Long View
Kirk Office Equipment

---

Chile Partner of the Year

China Partner of the Year

Colombia Partner of the Year


GeoVictoria
SYSTEX China
Westcon Group Colombia

---

Costa Rica Partner of the Year Côte d'Ivoire Partner of the Year

Croatia Partner of the Year


Itco
INOVA Consulting Services
Hrvatski Telekom

---

Curaçao Partner of the Year

Cyprus Partner of the Year Czech Republic Partner of the Year


Inova Solutions
Dot.cy Developments
Unicorn Systems

---

Dominican Republic Partner of
the Year Ecuador Partner of the Year

Egypt Partner of the Year


C-ven Technologies
BUSINESS IT
HITS Technologies

---

El Salvador Partner of the Year Estonia Partner of the Year

Finland Partner of the Year


GBM de El Salvador
TVG Eesti
Nordcloud

---

France Partner of the Year Georgia Partner of the Year

Germany Partner of the Year


Talentsoft
UGT Joint Entry: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja
Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions

---

Greece Partner of the Year Guatemala Partner of the Year

Honduras Partner of the Year


OFFICE LINE
Gensa Group
Sega

---

Hong Kong SAR Partner of the
Year Hungary Partner of the Year

Iceland Partner of the Year


KBQuest Hong Kong
T-Systems Magyarorszag
Advania

---

India Partner of the Year Indonesia Partner of the Year

Ireland Partner of the Year

G7 CR Technologies India PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)
Spanish Point Technologies

---

Israel Partner of the Year

Italy Partner of the Year

Jamaica Partner of the Year


U-BTech Solutions
Var Group
Inova Solutions

---

Japan Partner of the Year

Jordan Partner of the Year

Kazakhstan Partner of the Year


Fujitsu
Optimiza
M-SYSTEM

---

Kenya Partner of the Year

Korea Partner of the Year

Kyrgyzstan Partner of the Year

Cloud Productivity Solutions
Zenith & Company
ALBARS

---

Latvia Partner of the Year Lebanon Partner of the Year

Lithuania Partner of the Year


Tilde Sia
Exquitech
Fortevento

---

Luxembourg Partner of the Year Malaysia Partner of the Year

Malta Partner of the Year


Devoteam
Rhipe Malaysia
ICT Solutions

---

Mexico Partner of the Year Mongolia Partner of the Year

Morocco Partner of the Year


Ingram Micro Mexico
Mogul Service and Support
CASANET

---

Namibia Partner of the Year

Nepal Partner of the Year

Netherlands Partner of the Year


Salt Essential IT
Tech One Global Nepal
ICT Automatisering

---

New Zealand Partner of the Year Nicaragua Partner of the Year

Oman Partner of the Year


Umbrellar
Sega
BAHWAN IT

---

Pakistan Partner of the Year

Panama Partner of the Year

Paraguay Partner of the Year

Maison Consulting & Solutions
GBM Dominicana
OLAM

---

Peru Partner of the Year Philippines Partner of the Year

Poland Partner of the Year

G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC
Crayon Software Experts Philippines
Synerise

---

Portugal Partner of the Year Puerto Rico Partner of the Year

Qatar Partner of the Year


InnoWave Technologies
Nagnoi
Information & Communication Technology

---

Romania Partner of the Year

Russia Partner of the Year Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year


Asseco SEE
Awara IT
eSense Software

---

Serbia Partner of the Year Singapore Partner of the Year

Slovakia Partner of the Year

Comtrade System Integration
Ingram Micro Asia
exe

---

Slovenia Partner of the Year South Africa Partner of the Year

Spain Partner of the Year


Adacta
Mint Management Technologies
CAPSiDE

---

Sri Lanka Partner of the Year

Sweden Partner of the Year

Switzerland Partner of the Year


Tech One Global
Acando
isolutions

---

Taiwan Partner of the Year Thailand Partner of the Year Trinidad and Tobago Partner of the Year

Systex Software & Service
MFEC Public
Davyn

---

Tunisia Partner of the Year

Turkey Partner of the Year

Uganda Partner of the Year


Neoledge
motiwe
Britehouse/Dimension Data

---

Ukraine Partner of the Year United Arab Emirates Partner of the Year United Kingdom Partner of the Year


Infopulse
Netways
New Signature

---

United States Partner of the
Year Uruguay Partner of the Year

Venezuela Partner of the Year


Quisitive
Arnaldo C. Castro
CONSEIN

---

Vietnam Partner of the Year

Tech Data Advanced Solutions
(Vietnam)

---


About Microsoft Inspire Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services, and technology, Microsoft Inspire is an ideal setting for partners to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from Microsoft. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=3441712928&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire&a=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire].

About Microsoft Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=3055461047&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F24227%2Fmicrosoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F24227%2Fmicrosoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg]

CONTACT: NOTE TO EDITORS: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft's Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at http://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts. CONTACT: For more information, press only: Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rrt@we-worldwide.com

Web site: http://www.microsoft.com/

