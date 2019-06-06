Microsoft announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists

Partners recognized for innovative solutions and making more possible for customers worldwide
REDMOND, Washington, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=1391225754&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire&a=Microsoft+Inspire], July 14-18, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 41 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors in which Microsoft technologies are used. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,900 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.
"We're thrilled to celebrate the finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These companies are industry leaders helping businesses around the world connect and achieve more. I'm truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing."
Additional details on the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards are available in a Microsoft Partner Network blog by Gavriella Schuster: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=310537053&u=https%3A%2F%2Fblogs.partner.microsoft.com%2Fmpn%2Fcongratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists&a=https%3A%2F%2Fblogs.partner.microsoft.com%2Fmpn%2Fcongratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists].
Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2019, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=161595685&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire%2Fawards&a=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire%2Fawards].
AI and Machine Learning
Alliance Global ISV
Alliance SI
· Winner: Crayon Group
· Winner: Finastra
· Winner: Infosys
· Finalist: Modis
· Finalist: Sitecore
· Finalist: eSmart Systems
· Finalist: Cloudera
· Finalist: AgileThought
· Finalist: Icertis
---
Application Innovation
Automotive
Azure Influencer
· Winner: Wapice
· Winner: Annata
· Winner: Hanu
· Finalist: Zure
· Finalist: 4ward
· Finalist: SELA
· Finalist: Infosys
· Finalist: Bright Box
· Finalist: Sol-Tec
· Finalist: Wragby Business
Solutions and Technologies
· Finalist: Icertis
· Finalist: Navisite
---
Customer Experience
Data Analytics
Data Estate Modernization
· Winner: Quadrasystems.net
(India)
· Winner: Modis
· Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finalist: Content and Code · Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finalist: TimeXtender
· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: Pragmatic Works
· Finalist: Version 1
· Finalist: Rackspace · Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
---
Datacenter Migration
DevOps Diversity and Inclusion Changemaker
· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Winner: Reverie Language Technologies
· Finalist: 3Cloud
· Finalist: Dimensional Strategies · Finalist: Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers
· Finalist: InCycle Software
· Finalist: KPMG UK
---
Dynamics 365 for Business
Central Dynamics 365 for Customer Service
Dynamics 365 for Field Service
· Winner: Cooper Parry IT · Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: Wiise · Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Philippines
· Finalist: Velrada
· Finalist: NAB Solutions
· Finalist: DXC Technology
· Finalist: eCraft
· Finalist: Bond Consulting
Services
· Finalist: Cognizant Technologies
· Finalist: HSO International
---
Dynamics 365 for Finance and
Operations
Dynamics 365 for Sales
Dynamics 365 for Talent
· Winner: Sunrise Technologies
· Winner: SAGlobal
· Winner: FourVision HR Plus
· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: KPMG Advisory
· Finalist: eBECS
· Finalist: Alithya
· Finalist: MASAO
· Finalist: Elevate HR
· Finalist: Armanino
· Finalist: Experlogix
· Finalist: SAGlobal
---
Education
Financial Services
Government
· Winner: Edsby · Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
company
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions
· Finalist: Planet Technologies
· Finalist: Blackbaud
· Finalist: Finastra
· Finalist: RapidDeploy
· Finalist: KPMG
---
Health
Indirect Provider
Intelligent Communications
· Winner: Health Catalyst
· Winner: Arrow ECS
· Winner: Arkadin
· Finalist: Mozzaz
· Finalist: rhipe
· Finalist: Tata Communications
· Finalist: Quest Software
· Finalist: Ingram Micro Mexico
· Finalist: NBConsult
· Finalist: KenSci · Finalist: Crayon Software Experts Spain
· Finalist: CDW
---
Internet of Things
Learning
Manufacturing and Resources
· Winner: Accenture/Avanade
· Winner: Global Knowledge
· Winner: PTC
· Finalist: Telelink Business
Services · Finalist: Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri
· Finalist: SoftBank
Technology
· Finalist: QA
· Finalist: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: PTC
· Finalist: ICONICS
---
Media and Communications
Microsoft CityNext
Mixed Reality
· Winner: Aprimo
· Winner: Bentley Systems
· Winner: PTC
· Finalist: Tech Mahindra
· Finalist: Meemim
· Finalist: Kognitiv Spark
· Finalist: AdPushup
· Finalist: KPMG Adoxio
· Finalist: Meemim
· Finalist: SAGlobal
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri
· Finalist: Bentley Systems
---
Modern Desktop Modern Workplace Transformation
OSS on Azure
· Winner: Glück & Kanja
Consulting
· Winner: Phoenix Software
· Winner: HashiCorp
· Finalist: Quadrasystems.net
(India) Private
· Finalist: Accenture/Avanade
· Finalist: SNP Technologies
· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Content and Code
· Finalist: Dell Technologies
· Finalist: DXC Technology
---
Partner for Social Impact
Power BI
PowerApps
· Winner: illuminance
Solutions Finalist: MISSION
CRM
· Winner: Nihilent
· Winner: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Sparkrock
· Finalist: Expose Data
· Finalist: C Centric Solutions
· Finalist: Alianza
· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Mercury xRM Limited
· Finalist: Campus Management · Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
company
---
Project and Portfolio
Management
Retail
SAP on Azure
· Winner: Wicresoft
· Winner: Obase
· Winner: Capgemini
· Finalist: ProActive
· Finalist: Brainpad
· Finalist: T-Systems
· Finalist: Innovative-e
· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: DXC Technology
· Finalist: Sensei Project
Solutions
· Finalist: JDA Software
---
Security and Compliance
Teamwork
· Winner: InSpark · Winner: Cloud Productivity Solutions
· Finalist: Maureen Data
Systems
· Finalist: Inova Solutions
· Finalist: Onevinn
· Finalist: Sulava
· Finalist: Edgile
· Finalist: Slalom
---
Argentina Partner of the Year Armenia Partner of the Year
Australia Partner of the Year
VU Security
Dom-Daniel
Modis
---
Austria Partner of the Year Azerbaijan Partner of the Year
Bahrain Partner of the Year
ITSDONE Holding
SMART business
Almoayyed Computers
---
Bangladesh Partner of the Year Belgium Partner of the Year
Bermuda Partner of the Year
Corporate Projukti
Proximus
Maureen Data Systems
---
Bolivia Partner of the Year Bosnia and Herzegovina Partner of the Year
Brazil Partner of the Year
SoftwareONE Bolivia
Logosoft
Brasoftware
---
Brunei Partner of the Year
Canada Partner of the Year Cayman Islands Partner of the Year
Tech One Solutions
Long View
Kirk Office Equipment
---
Chile Partner of the Year
China Partner of the Year
Colombia Partner of the Year
GeoVictoria
SYSTEX China
Westcon Group Colombia
---
Costa Rica Partner of the Year Côte d'Ivoire Partner of the Year
Croatia Partner of the Year
Itco
INOVA Consulting Services
Hrvatski Telekom
---
Curaçao Partner of the Year
Cyprus Partner of the Year Czech Republic Partner of the Year
Inova Solutions
Dot.cy Developments
Unicorn Systems
---
Dominican Republic Partner of
the Year Ecuador Partner of the Year
Egypt Partner of the Year
C-ven Technologies
BUSINESS IT
HITS Technologies
---
El Salvador Partner of the Year Estonia Partner of the Year
Finland Partner of the Year
GBM de El Salvador
TVG Eesti
Nordcloud
---
France Partner of the Year Georgia Partner of the Year
Germany Partner of the Year
Talentsoft
UGT Joint Entry: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja
Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions
---
Greece Partner of the Year Guatemala Partner of the Year
Honduras Partner of the Year
OFFICE LINE
Gensa Group
Sega
---
Hong Kong SAR Partner of the
Year Hungary Partner of the Year
Iceland Partner of the Year
KBQuest Hong Kong
T-Systems Magyarorszag
Advania
---
India Partner of the Year Indonesia Partner of the Year
Ireland Partner of the Year
G7 CR Technologies India PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)
Spanish Point Technologies
---
Israel Partner of the Year
Italy Partner of the Year
Jamaica Partner of the Year
U-BTech Solutions
Var Group
Inova Solutions
---
Japan Partner of the Year
Jordan Partner of the Year
Kazakhstan Partner of the Year
Fujitsu
Optimiza
M-SYSTEM
---
Kenya Partner of the Year
Korea Partner of the Year
Kyrgyzstan Partner of the Year
Cloud Productivity Solutions
Zenith & Company
ALBARS
---
Latvia Partner of the Year Lebanon Partner of the Year
Lithuania Partner of the Year
Tilde Sia
Exquitech
Fortevento
---
Luxembourg Partner of the Year Malaysia Partner of the Year
Malta Partner of the Year
Devoteam
Rhipe Malaysia
ICT Solutions
---
Mexico Partner of the Year Mongolia Partner of the Year
Morocco Partner of the Year
Ingram Micro Mexico
Mogul Service and Support
CASANET
---
Namibia Partner of the Year
Nepal Partner of the Year
Netherlands Partner of the Year
Salt Essential IT
Tech One Global Nepal
ICT Automatisering
---
New Zealand Partner of the Year Nicaragua Partner of the Year
Oman Partner of the Year
Umbrellar
Sega
BAHWAN IT
---
Pakistan Partner of the Year
Panama Partner of the Year
Paraguay Partner of the Year
Maison Consulting & Solutions
GBM Dominicana
OLAM
---
Peru Partner of the Year Philippines Partner of the Year
Poland Partner of the Year
G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC
Crayon Software Experts Philippines
Synerise
---
Portugal Partner of the Year Puerto Rico Partner of the Year
Qatar Partner of the Year
InnoWave Technologies
Nagnoi
Information & Communication Technology
---
Romania Partner of the Year
Russia Partner of the Year Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year
Asseco SEE
Awara IT
eSense Software
---
Serbia Partner of the Year Singapore Partner of the Year
Slovakia Partner of the Year
Comtrade System Integration
Ingram Micro Asia
exe
---
Slovenia Partner of the Year South Africa Partner of the Year
Spain Partner of the Year
Adacta
Mint Management Technologies
CAPSiDE
---
Sri Lanka Partner of the Year
Sweden Partner of the Year
Switzerland Partner of the Year
Tech One Global
Acando
isolutions
---
Taiwan Partner of the Year Thailand Partner of the Year Trinidad and Tobago Partner of the Year
Systex Software & Service
MFEC Public
Davyn
---
Tunisia Partner of the Year
Turkey Partner of the Year
Uganda Partner of the Year
Neoledge
motiwe
Britehouse/Dimension Data
---
Ukraine Partner of the Year United Arab Emirates Partner of the Year United Kingdom Partner of the Year
Infopulse
Netways
New Signature
---
United States Partner of the
Year Uruguay Partner of the Year
Venezuela Partner of the Year
Quisitive
Arnaldo C. Castro
CONSEIN
---
Vietnam Partner of the Year
Tech Data Advanced Solutions
(Vietnam)
---
