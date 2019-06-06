Microsoft announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists

Partners recognized for innovative solutions and making more possible for customers worldwide



REDMOND, Washington, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=1391225754&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire&a=Microsoft+Inspire], July 14-18, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 41 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors in which Microsoft technologies are used. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,900 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.



"We're thrilled to celebrate the finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These companies are industry leaders helping businesses around the world connect and achieve more. I'm truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing."



Additional details on the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards are available in a Microsoft Partner Network blog by Gavriella Schuster: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=310537053&u=https%3A%2F%2Fblogs.partner.microsoft.com%2Fmpn%2Fcongratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists&a=https%3A%2F%2Fblogs.partner.microsoft.com%2Fmpn%2Fcongratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists].



Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2019, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2489027-1&h=161595685&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire%2Fawards&a=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire%2Fawards].





AI and Machine Learning



Alliance Global ISV



Alliance SI



· Winner: Crayon Group

· Winner: Finastra

· Winner: Infosys





· Finalist: Modis

· Finalist: Sitecore



· Finalist: eSmart Systems

· Finalist: Cloudera



· Finalist: AgileThought

· Finalist: Icertis



---



Application Innovation



Automotive



Azure Influencer





· Winner: Wapice

· Winner: Annata

· Winner: Hanu





· Finalist: Zure

· Finalist: 4ward

· Finalist: SELA





· Finalist: Infosys

· Finalist: Bright Box

· Finalist: Sol-Tec



· Finalist: Wragby Business

Solutions and Technologies

· Finalist: Icertis

· Finalist: Navisite



---



Customer Experience



Data Analytics



Data Estate Modernization



· Winner: Quadrasystems.net

(India)

· Winner: Modis

· Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions



· Finalist: Content and Code · Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions

· Finalist: TimeXtender





· Finalist: Insight

· Finalist: Pragmatic Works

· Finalist: Version 1





· Finalist: Rackspace · Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions



---



Datacenter Migration



DevOps Diversity and Inclusion Changemaker



· Winner: 10th Magnitude

· Winner: 10th Magnitude

· Winner: Reverie Language Technologies





· Finalist: 3Cloud

· Finalist: Dimensional Strategies · Finalist: Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers





· Finalist: InCycle Software

· Finalist: KPMG UK







---



Dynamics 365 for Business

Central Dynamics 365 for Customer Service



Dynamics 365 for Field Service



· Winner: Cooper Parry IT · Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies

· Winner: Hitachi Solutions





· Finalist: Wiise · Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Philippines

· Finalist: Velrada



· Finalist: NAB Solutions

· Finalist: DXC Technology

· Finalist: eCraft



· Finalist: Bond Consulting

Services

· Finalist: Cognizant Technologies

· Finalist: HSO International



---



Dynamics 365 for Finance and

Operations



Dynamics 365 for Sales



Dynamics 365 for Talent



· Winner: Sunrise Technologies

· Winner: SAGlobal

· Winner: FourVision HR Plus





· Finalist: HSO

· Finalist: KPMG Advisory

· Finalist: eBECS





· Finalist: Alithya

· Finalist: MASAO

· Finalist: Elevate HR





· Finalist: Armanino

· Finalist: Experlogix

· Finalist: SAGlobal



---







Education



Financial Services



Government





· Winner: Edsby · Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies

company

· Winner: Hitachi Solutions





· Finalist: Insight

· Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions

· Finalist: Planet Technologies





· Finalist: Blackbaud

· Finalist: Finastra

· Finalist: RapidDeploy





· Finalist: KPMG



---







Health



Indirect Provider



Intelligent Communications



· Winner: Health Catalyst

· Winner: Arrow ECS

· Winner: Arkadin





· Finalist: Mozzaz

· Finalist: rhipe

· Finalist: Tata Communications



· Finalist: Quest Software

· Finalist: Ingram Micro Mexico

· Finalist: NBConsult





· Finalist: KenSci · Finalist: Crayon Software Experts Spain

· Finalist: CDW







---



Internet of Things



Learning



Manufacturing and Resources



· Winner: Accenture/Avanade

· Winner: Global Knowledge

· Winner: PTC



· Finalist: Telelink Business

Services · Finalist: Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech

· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri



· Finalist: SoftBank

Technology

· Finalist: QA

· Finalist: Hitachi Solutions





· Finalist: PTC

· Finalist: ICONICS



---



Media and Communications



Microsoft CityNext



Mixed Reality





· Winner: Aprimo

· Winner: Bentley Systems

· Winner: PTC



· Finalist: Tech Mahindra

· Finalist: Meemim

· Finalist: Kognitiv Spark





· Finalist: AdPushup

· Finalist: KPMG Adoxio

· Finalist: Meemim





· Finalist: SAGlobal

· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri

· Finalist: Bentley Systems



---



Modern Desktop Modern Workplace Transformation



OSS on Azure



· Winner: Glück & Kanja

Consulting

· Winner: Phoenix Software

· Winner: HashiCorp



· Finalist: Quadrasystems.net

(India) Private

· Finalist: Accenture/Avanade

· Finalist: SNP Technologies



· Finalist: Catapult Systems

· Finalist: Content and Code



· Finalist: Dell Technologies

· Finalist: DXC Technology



---



Partner for Social Impact



Power BI



PowerApps



· Winner: illuminance

Solutions Finalist: MISSION

CRM

· Winner: Nihilent

· Winner: Catapult Systems





· Finalist: Sparkrock

· Finalist: Expose Data

· Finalist: C Centric Solutions





· Finalist: Alianza

· Finalist: Catapult Systems

· Finalist: Mercury xRM Limited





· Finalist: Campus Management · Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies

company



---



Project and Portfolio

Management



Retail



SAP on Azure





· Winner: Wicresoft

· Winner: Obase

· Winner: Capgemini





· Finalist: ProActive

· Finalist: Brainpad

· Finalist: T-Systems



· Finalist: Innovative-e

· Finalist: HSO

· Finalist: DXC Technology



· Finalist: Sensei Project

Solutions

· Finalist: JDA Software



---



Security and Compliance



Teamwork





· Winner: InSpark · Winner: Cloud Productivity Solutions



· Finalist: Maureen Data

Systems

· Finalist: Inova Solutions





· Finalist: Onevinn

· Finalist: Sulava





· Finalist: Edgile

· Finalist: Slalom



---



Argentina Partner of the Year Armenia Partner of the Year



Australia Partner of the Year





VU Security

Dom-Daniel

Modis



---



Austria Partner of the Year Azerbaijan Partner of the Year



Bahrain Partner of the Year





ITSDONE Holding

SMART business

Almoayyed Computers



---



Bangladesh Partner of the Year Belgium Partner of the Year



Bermuda Partner of the Year





Corporate Projukti

Proximus

Maureen Data Systems



---



Bolivia Partner of the Year Bosnia and Herzegovina Partner of the Year



Brazil Partner of the Year





SoftwareONE Bolivia

Logosoft

Brasoftware



---



Brunei Partner of the Year



Canada Partner of the Year Cayman Islands Partner of the Year





Tech One Solutions

Long View

Kirk Office Equipment



---



Chile Partner of the Year



China Partner of the Year



Colombia Partner of the Year





GeoVictoria

SYSTEX China

Westcon Group Colombia



---



Costa Rica Partner of the Year Côte d'Ivoire Partner of the Year



Croatia Partner of the Year





Itco

INOVA Consulting Services

Hrvatski Telekom



---



Curaçao Partner of the Year



Cyprus Partner of the Year Czech Republic Partner of the Year





Inova Solutions

Dot.cy Developments

Unicorn Systems



---



Dominican Republic Partner of

the Year Ecuador Partner of the Year



Egypt Partner of the Year





C-ven Technologies

BUSINESS IT

HITS Technologies



---



El Salvador Partner of the Year Estonia Partner of the Year



Finland Partner of the Year





GBM de El Salvador

TVG Eesti

Nordcloud



---



France Partner of the Year Georgia Partner of the Year



Germany Partner of the Year





Talentsoft

UGT Joint Entry: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja

Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions



---



Greece Partner of the Year Guatemala Partner of the Year



Honduras Partner of the Year





OFFICE LINE

Gensa Group

Sega



---



Hong Kong SAR Partner of the

Year Hungary Partner of the Year



Iceland Partner of the Year





KBQuest Hong Kong

T-Systems Magyarorszag

Advania



---



India Partner of the Year Indonesia Partner of the Year



Ireland Partner of the Year



G7 CR Technologies India PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)

Spanish Point Technologies



---



Israel Partner of the Year



Italy Partner of the Year



Jamaica Partner of the Year





U-BTech Solutions

Var Group

Inova Solutions



---



Japan Partner of the Year



Jordan Partner of the Year



Kazakhstan Partner of the Year





Fujitsu

Optimiza

M-SYSTEM



---



Kenya Partner of the Year



Korea Partner of the Year



Kyrgyzstan Partner of the Year



Cloud Productivity Solutions

Zenith & Company

ALBARS



---



Latvia Partner of the Year Lebanon Partner of the Year



Lithuania Partner of the Year





Tilde Sia

Exquitech

Fortevento



---



Luxembourg Partner of the Year Malaysia Partner of the Year



Malta Partner of the Year





Devoteam

Rhipe Malaysia

ICT Solutions



---



Mexico Partner of the Year Mongolia Partner of the Year



Morocco Partner of the Year





Ingram Micro Mexico

Mogul Service and Support

CASANET



---



Namibia Partner of the Year



Nepal Partner of the Year



Netherlands Partner of the Year





Salt Essential IT

Tech One Global Nepal

ICT Automatisering



---



New Zealand Partner of the Year Nicaragua Partner of the Year



Oman Partner of the Year





Umbrellar

Sega

BAHWAN IT



---



Pakistan Partner of the Year



Panama Partner of the Year



Paraguay Partner of the Year



Maison Consulting & Solutions

GBM Dominicana

OLAM



---



Peru Partner of the Year Philippines Partner of the Year



Poland Partner of the Year



G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC

Crayon Software Experts Philippines

Synerise



---



Portugal Partner of the Year Puerto Rico Partner of the Year



Qatar Partner of the Year





InnoWave Technologies

Nagnoi

Information & Communication Technology



---



Romania Partner of the Year



Russia Partner of the Year Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year





Asseco SEE

Awara IT

eSense Software



---



Serbia Partner of the Year Singapore Partner of the Year



Slovakia Partner of the Year



Comtrade System Integration

Ingram Micro Asia

exe



---



Slovenia Partner of the Year South Africa Partner of the Year



Spain Partner of the Year





Adacta

Mint Management Technologies

CAPSiDE



---



Sri Lanka Partner of the Year



Sweden Partner of the Year



Switzerland Partner of the Year





Tech One Global

Acando

isolutions



---



Taiwan Partner of the Year Thailand Partner of the Year Trinidad and Tobago Partner of the Year



Systex Software & Service

MFEC Public

Davyn



---



Tunisia Partner of the Year



Turkey Partner of the Year



Uganda Partner of the Year





Neoledge

motiwe

Britehouse/Dimension Data



---



Ukraine Partner of the Year United Arab Emirates Partner of the Year United Kingdom Partner of the Year





Infopulse

Netways

New Signature



---



United States Partner of the

Year Uruguay Partner of the Year



Venezuela Partner of the Year





Quisitive

Arnaldo C. Castro

CONSEIN



---



Vietnam Partner of the Year



Tech Data Advanced Solutions

(Vietnam)



---





