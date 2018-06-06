Crystal Group Demonstrates Field Tested, Combat Proven Rugged Computers at Eurosatory

Eurosatory booth CB499



HIAWATHA, Iowa, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group Inc. [http://www.crystalrugged.com/], a leading designer/manufacturer of rugged computer hardware, will showcase its latest rugged servers/workstations, storage and autonomous technologies specially designed for harsh environments in US and NATO military deployments during Eurosatory 2018 in booth CB499, a global defense and security show held in Paris from June 11 to 15.



Crystal Group supplies solutions for autonomous and unmanned systems, military, industrial and commercial applications while meeting reliability and operational requirements found in unforgiving deployment environments.



"Extreme environmental conditions challenge the abilities of rugged computer technologies to gather, analyze, communicate, and store multiple information sources both on and off the battlefield," said Robert Haag, Crystal Group's vice president of sales & marketing. "At Eurosatory we bring technological expertise as well as decades of battle-proven experience as a reliable partner for the development and integration of rugged computer systems in mission critical deployments."



Attendees at Eurosatory will learn about the company's portfolio of servers [https://www.crystalrugged.com/products/FORCErugged-servers/], embedded computers [https://www.crystalrugged.com/products/embedded-computer-systems/], and network switches [https://www.crystalrugged.com/products/rugged-networking/] at booth CB499 including these solutions:



Crystal Group FORCE [https://www.crystalrugged.com/products/FORCErugged-servers/](TM) (Fully Optimized Rugged Computer Equipment) 1U, 2U, and 3U Rugged Servers are high-bandwidth, low-latency, high-performance computing (HPC) systems optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). FORCE Rugged Servers with Intel Xeon(®) Scalable processors and state-of-the-art liquid cooling, offer superior compute and greater reliability in harsh elements.



Crystal Group RACE [https://www.crystalrugged.com/products/NEW-RACE-Rugged-Autonomous-Computer-Equipment/](TM) (Rugged Autonomous Computer Equipment) line is engineered to accelerate time to deployment of autonomous vehicle, automated driving system, and unmanned projects. RACE0161 provides the horsepower autonomous and unmanned systems need, combining robust I/O, multiple GPU capacity, dual Intel(®) Xeon(®) Scalable Processors, thermal management, and other components stabilized in a rugged, aluminum enclosure.



About Crystal Group Inc. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.



Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com [http://www.crystalrugged.com/]



