New and Radically Different - theScreener CIO

The Swiss pioneer in technology-based research, theScreener, launches its new top-of-the-line information service for professional investors. The web-based CIO application breaks new ground in a radical way.



NYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, theScreener's research specialists have been successfully developing solutions that enable strategists, decision-makers and advisors in the investment field to do their demanding job more easily and efficiently. With its core product, LAB, and the underlying data interpretation technology, theScreener has established itself internationally as an important information provider for asset managers. This is not least due to its long term successful track record, as well as the clarity and transparency of its multidimensional multi-factor model.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164722/theScreener_CIO.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164722/theScreener_CIO.jpg]



The new CIO will build on this success and open up new user groups. In order to cover different investment approaches, new data aggregation options and visualization have been implemented. This allows users to navigate the system flexibly, regardless of their investment approach. Whether navigating top-down over markets, sectors and asset classes or a targeted individual company value analysis - everything is possible in the CIO.



The name says it all: In addition to portfolio and asset managers, the aim is to also address the needs of investment strategists - the CIOs.



"Our goal was to build a bridge between very different usage profiles - the daily business of a portfolio manager and the strategic approach of a chief investment officer. With the CIO, we have succeeded excellently," says Andreas Lusser, CEO of theScreener. "Thanks to the intensive exchange with numerous asset managers and investment strategists, it is now possible for the first time to offer such functional breadth in a single information system," Lusser continues.



For more information visit www.thescreener-cio.com [https://www.thescreener-cio.com/] or www.thescreener.com [https://www.thescreener.com/]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164722/theScreener_CIO.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164722/theScreener_CIO.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164723/Alain_Farwagi.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164723/Alain_Farwagi.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164723/Alain_Farwagi.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164723/Alain_Farwagi.jpg]



Your contact:



Roland Walter +41 41 727 08 80 walter@thescreener.com [mailto:walter@thescreener.com]



