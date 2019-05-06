Sitecore Named a Strong Performer in B2C Content Marketing Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Sitecore received highest possible score in the "market differentiation strategy" criterion



SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore® [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2457200-1&h=1992134059&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sitecore.com%2F&a=Sitecore%C2%AE], the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave(TM): Content Marketing Platforms for B2C Marketers, Q2 2019" report by Forrester Research, Inc. Sitecore Content Hub [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2457200-1&h=556027465&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sitecore.com%2Fproducts%2Fcontent-hub&a=Sitecore+Content+Hub](TM) was among the select technologies Forrester evaluated in the independent report, which assessed the nine most significant software vendors across 30 criteria. According to the report:



"Sitecore's experience supporting the content needs of large, distributed marketing organizations such as Hilton, L'Oreal and a global leader in beverages has led to market-leading capabilities in asset and campaign management. Furthermore, it is a supremely flexible and versatile part of a marketing technology stack; one customer told us 'we're making lots of connections with their API, and it's very easy to work with.'"(1)



Sitecore also earned the highest possible score in the evaluation criterion of "market differentiation strategy." As noted in the report, "Sitecore presents the most credible vision for supporting omnichannel content, wherein content and assets become reusable and intelligent components of each personalized marketing use case."



"Marketers are under a lot of pressure to drive growth and create value, and the ability for brands to deliver personalized digital experiences across channels and devices has never been more important," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer, Sitecore. "Operating inefficiencies consume an enormous amount of marketing resources, and the content bottleneck is now the primary cause of personalization failures. We believe our focus on empowering marketers to succeed is why Forrester noted that Sitecore is a great fit for marketing organizations that want to be at the forefront of omnichannel content management."



The SaaS-based Sitecore Content Hub connects the entire marketing department with integrated marketing resource management (MRM), digital asset management (DAM), and product information management (PIM) capabilities that enable marketing teams to own the entire content creation and production lifecycle. Comprehensive campaign planning and workflow automation tools streamline marketing processes so teams can easily plan, collaborate, monitor, and deliver campaigns and personalized experiences across any channel, at every stage of the customer journey. In combination with Sitecore® Experience Platform(TM) and Sitecore Experience Commerce(TM), marketers can connect marketing assets, customer data, and analytics to measure the consumption of content across channels and its impact on customer behavior, allowing for the more efficient creation and orchestration of digital experiences.



A complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave(TM): B2C Content Marketing Platforms, Q2 2019" report is available here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2457200-1&h=2620741614&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sitecore.com%2Flanding%2Fxc%2F2019%2Fforrester-wave-web-content-marketing-platform%3Fsc_lang%3Den&a=here].



(1) The Forrester Wave(TM): B2C Content Marketing Platforms, Q2 2019, Forrester Research, Inc., May 6, 2019



About Sitecore Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud(TM) empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel--before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands--including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, and L'Oréal--have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.



