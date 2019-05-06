GKN Powder Metallurgy Announces New North American PM Headquarters and AM Customer Center

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GKN Powder Metallurgy has announced the opening of its new North American Powder Metallurgy Headquarters and Additive Manufacturing (AM) Customer Center. The 38,260 square foot facility, located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, expands the company's global 3D printing network and extends its scope of in-house powder metallurgy capabilities.



Housing over 80 employees from the three GKN Powder Metallurgy's [https://www.gknpm.com/] businesses, Hoeganaes [https://www.gknpm.com/en/our-businesses/gkn-hoeganaes/], GKN Sinter Metals [https://www.gknpm.com/en/our-businesses/gkn-sinter-metals/] and GKN Additive [https://www.gknpm.com/en/our-businesses/gkn-additive/], the space is designed to inspire teamwork and enhance exceptional customer experiences. The building includes 20,700 square feet of collaborative working areas and 17,700 square feet of shop floor space to complete the cohesive working environment.



"We are excited to start a new journey in Auburn Hills with a space that is dedicated to our team, our community and the advanced technology we create for our customers," said Reid Southby, President, GKN Sinter Metals Large Segment. "This building reinforces our commitment to the North American market and continued global growth."



The building includes a 3,200 square foot AM Customer Center, equipped with two EOS M290 Direct Metal Laser Sinter (DMLS) printers. The DMLS machines incorporate powder bed fusion technology [https://www.gknpm.com/en/our-businesses/gkn-additive/prototyping-with-dmls/], creating functional prototypes within a two-week lead time and allowing customers to test factors such as usability, ergonomics, manufacturability and materials in the early stages of the development process.



This metro-Detroit location expands GKN Powder Metallurgy's global 3D printing network, providing customers the exclusive opportunity for efficient lead times and local customer support at their fingertips. The building offers room for growth, and GKN Powder Metallurgy stays committed to global development in metal AM for prototypes, medium series and aftermarket.



"GKN Powder Metallurgy is at an exhilarating point in its journey of growth and innovation," Southby added. "We now have the opportunity to provide our customers and strategic partners with local and exceptional support on all fronts of our business."



About GKN Powder Metallurgy



GKN Powder Metallurgy is comprised of Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals and GKN Additive. Hoeganaes is one of the world's largest manufacturers of metal powder for Additive Manufacturing, and automotive and industrial applications. GKN Sinter Metals is the world's leading manufacturer of sintered metal components with an extensive process portfolio and design optimization capabilities. GKN Additive is a digital manufacturer of advanced metal AM parts and materials for prototypes, medium series and the aftermarket. GKN Powder Metallurgy encompasses a global network close to its customers with more than 30 global locations and more than 7,000 employees.



