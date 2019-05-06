Hongji Bike: From the Hardware Team of Mobike To Solution Provider for International Shared Mobility

CHANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The hardware team of Mobike, the world's first manufacturer of stake free bikes for sharing, is now in a new quest of establishing itself as the solution provider for international shared mobility industry, and is planning to enter the market of high-end bicycles.



In 2017, Mr. Xu Hongjun, co-founder and former vice president of Mobike, who had been in charge of hardware developing and manufacturing, founded Hongji Bike. His entrepreneur partner includes Mr. Wang Chao, designer of the classic Mobike model and founder of Kaiyun Motors. After Mobike was acquired by Meituan, most engineers from the Wuxi hardware team also joined Hongji Bike.



At the China Cycle 2019, the largest bicycle fair in China that will be held in Shanghai this May, Hongji Bike will showcase its overall solutions for shared-mobility and custom-made / high-end bikes for both corporate customers and individual consumers, along with a gold prize-winning bike model at this fair.



As Mobike and OFO quickly blossomed in China and across the globe, new competitors from other parts of the world have entered the market. The solution that Hongji Bike is going to display at the fair has been proved effective through our cooperation with many shared mobility startup companies worldwide.



In May 2018, Hongji Bike received an order of 40,000 E-scooters from Lime, a shared mobility company based in North America. In around a month, Hongji Bike finished design, modeling, production and exportation, tackling Lime's urgent need of supply.



After the Lime project, Hongji Bike broke the ice and attracted various shared mobility operators, to become its new customers, providing them with E-scooter, E-Bike and traditional shaft-driven bicycles.



Xu Hongjun believes that Hongji possesses the capability to develop motors and control system, and is able to independently develop and manufacture system control units. It can deliver products with an appropriate and flexible cost under the rigorous requirements of the shared mobility market.



Also, Hongji Bike is an expert in mass-production with its own factories and sophisticated supply system, able to react quickly to buyers' needs.



Furthermore, Hongji Bike is engaged in exporting solutions for multiple shared mobility scenarios including in-park transportation, as well as providing services in product design, engineering technologies and manufacturing. And in the future, it is going to launch high-end bikes targeted at the European consumer market.



