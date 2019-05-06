Vakrangee Awarded 'Financial Services Retailer of the Year'

- Award recognises Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras' growth & customer satisfaction in 2018-19



MUMBAI, India, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Ltd. today announced that it has been awarded as the best 'Financial Services Retailer of the Year' at the recently concluded Indian Retail Awards 2019 on April 30, 2019 in New Delhi in a glittering ceremony before a room full of the leading names in Indian and world retailing. This award recognises company's Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras' growth and customer satisfaction in 2018-19.



The objective of the Indian Retail Awards is to recognize the retailers who are closing the gap between operational reality and consumer expectations with great retailing practices. These practices include amongst others, promoting and motivating last mile distribution and delivery in retail and highlight new innovation and leadership in Indian retail world. These reputable and most respected awards in the retail world are hosted by Franchise India Holdings Limited, which is Asia's largest integrated franchise solution company since 1999, and publishers of The Franchising World Magazine, India's most comprehensive end-to-end business and franchise magazine and the Retailer Magazine, the first retail opportunity magazine in the country which essentially focuses on Indian and International retailing whilst providing a consumer perspective.



Commenting on receiving the 'Financial Services Retailer of the Year' award, Anil Khanna, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd., said, "We are proud and honoured to receive this prestigious award. We believe this award is a ratification of our Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra business model. While this award recognises our excellence in Financial Services, these Nextgen outlets offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-Commerce (online shopping), e-Governance, Financial services and Logistics."



Vakrangee currently has 3,504 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra's spread across 20 states, 340+ districts and 2,000+ postal codes. More than 70% outlets are from tier 5 and tier 6 cities. Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 by FY2019-20, 45,000 Nextgen outlets by FY2020-21 & 75,000 by FY2021-22.



About Vakrangee Limited (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)



Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time services & products to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the 'One-stop shop'.



