Bachmann & Welser Capital Group Offers Monetisation of Bank Instruments

LONDON, May 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Bachmann & Welser Capital Group have our own monetising facilities and work with prime partners such as Top Tier World banks to monetise instruments for clients across the globe. We can also consider monetisation of bank instruments issued from all institutions or banks.



(Logo:http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623302/Bachmann_Welser_Capital_Limited_Logo.jpg )



To monetise a Bank Instrument such as a BG (bank guarantee) or SBLC (stand by letter of credit) the client must own or be in possession of the instrument, which must be verified prior to the process.



Monetising of bank instruments (BG or SBLC) is the process of liquidating the valid bank instrument thus by converting them into legal tender = cash.



Monetisation can be completed via a non-recourse (no repayment) or recourse (loan repayment agreed terms).



Both options have a LTV (loan to value), which is provided once compliance, and negotiations start.



There is no "one size fits all" when monetising bank instruments as there are various factors to be considered, such as:





- The banks rating from where the instrument has been issued.

- The receiving banks rating and jurisdiction.

- Viability of the project.

- Whether it will be a straight pay-out or trade.

- The amount of the bank instruments face value.





Monetisation of bank instruments is a powerful way to raise funds for projects, therefore all our monetisation solutions require a brief project overview for compliance purposes. Once compliance has been completed full terms and LTV will be provided to clients based on the presented information.



We are able to monetise leased and purchased instruments with leased giving a lower LTV.



We offer straight cash monetisation pay-outs, or we can part pay-out and use the balance of the funds to enter clients into trade platforms.



If a client has a bank instrument or is looking to raise a bank instrument such as a SBLC or BG for funding purposes then please speak to our team, IDEALLY, prior to the client issuing an instrument to see if we can monetise the bank instrument; as too many clients that we speak with, end up with bank instrument paper where unfortunately nothing can be done. This is down to poor advice from banks or financial institutions issuing the bank instrument paper.



By contacting our team prior to obtaining the BG or SBLC, the client can have the peace of mind that when they issue the bank instrument, it can be monetised.



For Further information please visit http://www.bachmannwelser.com



Please email our team for any monetisation enquiries:



Sarah Atkins, sarah.atkins@bachmannwelser.com, or call us on +44(0)131-357-0361







Photo:

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623302/Bachmann_Welser_Capital_Limited_Logo.jpg









