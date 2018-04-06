Objectway Mentioned in Gartner Reports

MILAN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Objectway mentioned in Banker's Guides to Wealth Management Front-Office Systems, and Mid- and Back-Office Systems, and in Best Practices for WM CIOs Leverage Fintechs for Competitive Advantage



Gartner, the world's leading information technology research and advisory company, cited Objectway in three research documents, the Banker's Guide to Wealth Management Front-Office Systems,[1] the Banker's Guide to Mid- and Back-Office Systems,[2] and Best Practices for WM CIOs Leverage Fintechs for Competitive Advantage.[3]



In the Banker's Guides to Wealth Management Front, Mid- and Back-Office Systems, Gartner assessed 23 wealth management front, mid- and back-office systems representative providers worldwide. The first guide recommends, "CIOs designing operations and architectures for the digital wealth management firm should: create a holistic client view to enhance service and improve advisor productivity by focusing on front-office system vendors that include or support the integration of data from CRM, financial planning, portfolio management and proposal workflow applications." The second one recommends, "CIOs designing operations and architectures for the digital wealth management firm: determine the suitability of vendor mid- and back-office system offerings for your firm's specific needs by using Gartner's survey data to assess vendors' functional capabilities in five key areas - reporting, compliance, order management, data administration and other functionality."



As part of the Banker's Guide to Front-Office Systems, Objectway products were addressed in the survey.



"We feel that our modular and scalable platform Objectway Extend covers both front office capabilities, to engage current and digitally aware clients in a more personalised and proactive manner, and the above mentioned mid-back office functionalities, which are critical to support wealth management firms' productivity, profitability and operational efficiency," said Luigi Marciano, Objectway CEO.



Objectway was also mentioned in the report Best Practices for WM CIOs to Leverage Fintechs for Competitive Advantage. The report notes four key areas where fintechs can impact wealth management: client acquisition and support; investment research and management; relationship manager productivity; and governance, risk management and compliance.



"We proudly consider this mention as a result of our work to enhance relationship managers' efficiency in spaces such as investment portfolio construction, investment performance, analytics, multichannel engagement and reporting," added Marciano.



[1] Gartner, "Banker's Guide to Wealth Management Front-Office Systems," Chuck Thomas, 21 November 2017.



[2] Gartner, "Banker's Guide to Wealth Management Mid- and Back-Office Systems," Chuck Thomas, 21 November 2017.



[3] Gartner, "Best Practices for WM CIOs to Leverage Fintechs for Competitive Advantage," Chuck Thomas, 15 September 2017.



