Goodyear Presents New Tire Technology Designed to Advance the Performance of Electric Vehicles

The EfficientGrip Performance prototype with Electric Drive Technology is Goodyear's latest step in developing tires that meet the specific demands of Electric Vehicles



Goodyear offered a sneak peek during the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show of its EfficientGrip Performance with Electric Drive Technology, a prototype tire for the growing electric vehicle market that will be on the road by 2019 in Europe.



Goodyear testing reveals that traditional tires can wear out up to 30% faster on electric vehicles due to the powerful, instant torque from electric motors and the additional vehicle weight from heavy battery packs.



"The combination of increasing regulations to reduce emissions, the desire to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and rapid gains in battery technology is creating an ideal environment for electric vehicles," said Chris Delaney, President of Goodyear Europe, Middle East and Africa. "We are working with automakers to introduce our Electric Drive Technology next year designed to address the unique performance requirements of this growing vehicle segment."



In addition to tire durability requirements, automakers are pressing for enhanced rolling resistance on electric vehicles. Increasing range is a high priority for consumers due to an underdeveloped electric recharging infrastructure in most countries. Quiet and comfort from tires is another consideration as, at low speeds, electric vehicles generate as little as half the amount of noise as traditional vehicles.



Electric Drive Technology



To address these challenges, the EfficientGrip Performance prototype with Electric Drive Technology offers these performance solutions:





- Extended Mileage from Innovative Tread Design: The tread's thinner sipes (small

channels) allow for a larger rubber contact patch on the road surface than traditional

radial grooves. With more rubber on the road, the tire can better cope with high

levels of torque while maintaining high performance in wet conditions. The tread

design also prevents sound waves from entering its grooves, reducing interior and

exterior tire noise.

- High-Load-Carrying Construction: The tire cavity shape has been optimized to support

the additional vehicle weight from batteries while maintaining an optimal tread

footprint for high performance.

- Extended Driving Range : The material properties of the tread compound have been tuned

for ultra-low rolling resistance to extend the vehicle range while coping with high

levels of torque. In addition, the sidewall has been designed to reduce aerodynamic

drag and the profile yields less rotating mass, resulting in reduced energy

consumption.





"As a company with a 120-year heritage of delivering innovative products that help change the world of transport, the EfficientGrip Performance prototype with Electric Drive Technology is proof that Goodyear continues to lead on this path of future mobility," Delaney said.



