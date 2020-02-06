Peter ter Horst Appointed CEO Teijin Aramid

ARNHEM, Netherlands, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teijin Aramid, world leader in aramid high performance fibers with production locations in the Netherlands, Thailand and Japan, announced today the appointment of Peter ter Horst as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) per April 1st, 2020. Ter Horst succeeds Gert Frederiks who will continue in an advisory role before retiring one year later after a long and impressive career at Teijin.



Peter ter Horst joined Teijin Aramid in 2006 and brings a lot of relevant experience to his new role as CEO. He has held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the company since 2011 and held strategy and controller positions previously.



Teijin Aramid is part of the Japanese Teijin Group, and is a major business driver as part of Teijin's Materials business.



"I am honored to follow the footsteps of Gert, and thank him for his leadership the past decade. I have been privileged to work together with him in building the business to where we are today. We continue to reinforce our customer's businesses and create high-performance products that are stronger, lighter and more durable. I am excited to work together with all our customers worldwide. I also look forward to working with all the talents within the Teijin Group and Teijin Aramid, our partners and suppliers to reach our ambitions for stable growth and our never ceasing contribution to a sustainable world", says Peter ter Horst, CEO Teijin Aramid as of April.



Gert Frederiks and Peter ter Horst worked closely together in creating a solid platform for business growth since the early 2010's. During this period, Ter Horst led continuous improvements within the company focusing on cost leadership and investments in new technologies, products and capacity. This laid the foundation of current solid business performance and opportunities for further growth. As a result, Teijin recently announced production capacity increase in Delfzijl and Emmen, in the Netherlands, contributing to 25% targeted capacity increase between 2017-2022.



Ter Horst succeeds Gert Frederiks, who took the helm of Teijin Aramid in 2010. Gert Frederiks says: "Peter has demonstrated great leadership within the company and his appointment is a testimony to Teijin's sustainable growth ambitions. I wish Peter every success as President & CEO, strengthening our competitive position and further growth of Teijin Aramid."



New appointments corporate officer Teijin Ltd.



In addition to the appointment of Peter ter Horst as President and CEO, Erik Delnoij, Director Marketing and Sales and Ton de Weijer, Director New Business, will join Ter Horst as corporate officers at Teijin Ltd. as per April 1st, 2020. As corporate officers they will become part of Teijin Ltd.'s top executive management.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087175/Peter_ter_Horst_Teijin.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087175/Peter_ter_Horst_Teijin.jpg]



CONTACT: For additional information about Teijin Aramid or to speak to one of the experts, please contact: Suzan Wilbers, Corporate & Marketing Communication, Teijin Aramid BV, T: +31-88-268-9038, E-mail: suzan.wilbers@teijinaramid.com , www.teijinaramid.com



Web site: https://www.teijinaramid.com//



