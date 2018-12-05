LRS Acquiring Drivve Inc.

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Springfield, IL-based Levi Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) announced that it is acquiring U.S.-based Drivve Inc. and affiliated companies in Europe (collectively referred to as Drivve). This innovative digitalization software provider will join the Enterprise Output Management (EOM) division of LRS, helping LRS expand and improve its document solution offerings.



Established in 2008, Drivve has developed an ecosystem of solutions and services to streamline document-intensive business processes. From image capture and routing technology to document management solutions, Drivve's software helps organizations to improve the security and efficiency of critical business workflows. Going forward, LRS and Drivve development teams will work to fully integrate these data capture and digitalization features into the comprehensive LRS(®) output management suite.



According to Drivve Inc. CEO Thilo Lutzeler, "Like LRS, the Drivve team has been focused on optimizing specific elements of the document lifecycle. Separately, each company has become a leader in its own market space; together, we will be able to offer customers a comprehensive document ecosystem that streamlines every aspect of information capture, imaging, management, security, and distribution. We are very excited to help LRS bring these best-of-breed solutions to market."



John Howerter, LRS Senior Vice President of Enterprise Output Management, added "By incorporating the Drivve software functionality into our EOM software suite, we will dramatically expand our ability to support the digitization and business process improvement projects that exist in our customers' organizations."



About Drivve Drivve offers innovative scan, print and document management solutions that streamline and improve document intensive business processes. With a customer base that includes SMBs, Fortune 500 Companies, education and government institutions, Drivve markets, sells, and supports its solutions through a global network of distributors and resellers. For more information on Drivve, visit www.drivve.com [https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.drivve.com&data=02%7C01%7CGreg.Matthews%40lrs.com%7C4e3ab46484664bde631c08d63450a61e%7C62af9ccc42164ae2a1d306614c59c315%7C0%7C0%7C636753919305324719&sdata=D2wLpjU%2F0Io3wWLwT6dNUSc8iXy8tEK3PL%2Bmn1CANpo%3D&reserved=0].



About LRS LRS is a privately-held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. More than half of the Fortune 1000 companies rely on industry-leading LRS(®) solutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader and Software Magazine consistently ranks LRS as one of the top software companies in the world. For more information about LRS, visit www.LRSOutputManagement.com [http://www.lrsoutputmanagement.com/].



LRS and the LRS chevron logo are registered trademarks of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.



Shannon Heisler 217-793-3800 Shannon.heisler@lrs.com [mailto:Shannon.heisler@lrs.com]



Web site: http://www.lrs.com/



