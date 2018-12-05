Snowflake Announces General Availability on Microsoft Azure in EMEA

Surge in international customer demand for Snowflake on Microsoft Azure delivers the cloud-built data warehouse to a much wider and global customer base



SAN MATEO, California, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowflake Computing [https://snowflake.com/], the data warehouse built for the cloud [https://www.snowflake.com/product], today announced the general availability of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure in Europe. The expansion reflects the rising customer demand for Snowflake on Azure in Europe, matched by large organizations' desire for flexibility in choosing a cloud platform that best serves their business and customers.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/552340/Snowflake_logo_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/552340/Snowflake_logo_Logo.jpg ]



Snowflake leverages Azure infrastructure services for data storage and query processing. In addition, Snowflake integrates with Azure services such as Azure Data Lake Store and Microsoft Power BI. The platform also employs several new features, including accelerated networking and storage soft delete.



Snowflake's deployment on Azure will empower European customers to leverage the flexible cloud strategy they desire. This expansion continues to support Snowflake customers with operations in the EU that want to keep their EU data local. Local availability provides customers fast, low-latency access to their data, while accelerating their global data initiatives by satisfying their country-specific data needs.



Additionally, to further empower international users, Snowflake has also recently introduced collation support in preview to help customers specify rules on how data is sorted and compared. The new collation feature allows users to specify these rules based on different character sets for different languages, case-sensitivity, and additional options.



"As more companies move their data and analytics workloads to the cloud, the demand for a cloud-built data warehouse continues to grow," Snowflake Co-Founder and CTO, Benoit Dageville said. "Each organization has different business requirements, and as a customer-centric company, we want to continue offering the flexibility to choose a cloud provider and region to meet our customers' business needs."



Corey Sanders, Corporate Vice President for Azure Compute at Microsoft Corp, said: "In September, Snowflake successfully launched on Microsoft Azure in the U.S. Today I am excited to announce the launch of Snowflake in Europe, providing European customers the same outstanding user experience of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure. Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from Snowflake's performance, concurrency and flexibility on Azure."



Uniper, an international energy company located in Düsseldorf, Germany is using Snowflake as a central data lake in its Data Analytics Platform on Microsoft Azure. With Snowflake, Uniper will be able to manage data from more than 100 sources, including ETRMs, SAP, DWHs and IoT data from power stations enabling the business to react better and faster to the market and improve energy trading. Uniper's VP Data Integration Rene Greiner said: "'With Uniper's transformation into a data-driven organization, the role of data is growing exponentially. Being able to handle high volume of data efficiently and cost-effectively is a key success criteria for us. We're happy to have Snowflake as a partner on our platform and I'm convinced that our partnership will enable the continued success of Uniper's data journey."



Join Snowflake in a webinar on December 11, 2018, discussing how Azure general availability in Europe will benefit users by enabling more flexibility with their cloud choices. Register your interest by signing up here. [https://www.snowflake.com/webinar/snowflake-on-azure-modern-data-analytics-2/]



About Snowflake Computing

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.



