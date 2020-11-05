FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020

SYDNEY, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic year continues for leading Forex Broker FP Markets [https://www.fpmarkets.com/]. Celebrating 15 years in the financial services industry, the company has been recognised as the 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020 at the FX-Australia Forex Awards.



A comprehensive selection of advanced trading platforms, top-tier liquidity, competitive trading conditions, and exceptional customer service were singled out as the determining factors in crowning FP Markets as the winner.



Managing Director Matt Murphie was clearly delighted. "We are constantly striving to provide our clients with an exceptional trading experience. One of the most satisfying aspects of the award is that it comes after being judged against our competitors across all key aspects of our industry."



It has been a memorable year for FP Markets and comes after they were recently crowned as the 'Best Global Value Forex Broker' [https://www.fpmarkets.com/blog/best-global-value-forex-broker-2020/] for a second consecutive year. Matt added that one of the most pleasing parts of the award is being acknowledged in the country where it all began - "Being recognised as the best FX Broker in Australia in such a competitive and crowded playing field highlights the quality of our products and services".



FP Markets offers a range of trading platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and Iress. With several different account types [https://www.fpmarkets.com/account-types/] and a range of 10,000+ tradable instruments [https://www.fpmarkets.com/what-you-can-trade-with-fp-markets/] across Forex and CFDs, it is "all about putting the trader in control", according to Matt. "Traders can choose the products they wish to trade, the platform they want to trade on and the pricing structure that is most suitable to their trading behaviour".



Those looking to trade CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies, should open a Live Account [https://portal.fpmarkets.com/register] or Demo Account [https://portal.fpmarkets.com/demo/register] with FP Markets - the 'Best Forex Broker in Australia'.



About FP Markets:



About FP Markets:





-- FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global CFD and Forex provider with

more than 15 years of industry experience.

-- The company's vision has always been to deliver the ultimate trading

destination for clients by combining the best trading conditions,

technology, product range, pricing and client services available to

those wanting to trade the markets.

-- FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available

from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1.

-- Clients can also trade on-the-go from their mobile devices across

several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5,

WebTrader and IRESS.

-- The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognised

by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the

industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction

Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit https://www.fpmarkets.com [https://www.fpmarkets.com/]



