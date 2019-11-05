Shearer, Guest, McKean & Reiner and UMG Settle Dispute

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner, the creators of the iconic mockumentary film This is Spinal Tap, have resolved their dispute with Universal Music Group regarding the film's soundtrack recordings.



Under the agreement, Spinal Tap's recordings will continue to be distributed through UMG and eventually the rights will be given to the creators. The parties look forward to making these beloved recordings available to existing and new Spinal Tap fans for years to come.



Harry Shearer said:



"I must admit, from the moment we first began mediation with them to now, I've been impressed by UMG's respect for creatives and their distinctive desire to seek a prompt and equitable solution to the issues."



Christopher Guest said:



"It was refreshing to be treated so constructively and with such courtesy by UMG and I'm pleased we have been able to resolve this."



This is Spinal Tap - produced on a shoestring budget, has become a cult classic since its first theatrical run, in 1984. The film has garnered international praise and acclaim, having been included in "best ever" lists such as The New York Times Guide to the Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made; Entertainment Weekly's 100 Greatest Movies of All Time where it appeared on the "Just Too Beloved to Ignore" list; and the 100 Greatest Movies of All Time list published by Total Film.



The band, composed of Shearer, Guest and McKean, performing as their beloved stage personae in the company of a rotating cast of percussionists willing to risk the kit (as so many of their predecessors have been accident prone), has toured the world multiple times since the film's release. Hundreds of thousands of Spinal Tap sound recordings have been sold over the ensuing decades and the film has been released on a host of video formats down the years.



Full-length Spinal Tap albums are still available for physical sale, download and streaming today.



The original Complaint, first filed in the U.S. District Court of Central District of California on 18 October 2016, for breach of contract, fraud and anti-competitive business practices in respect of Studio Canal's management of rights in "This is Spinal Tap" and its associated intellectual properties continues against Studio Canal and Ron Halpern, Studio Canal's then senior executive, and is filed as: 2:16-cv07733. [https://dockets.justia.com/docket/california/cacdce/2:2016cv07733/660925]



