Game of Thrones® Fans And Whisky Enthusiasts Can Now Complete Their Coveted Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection With The Introd

Honor the legacy of the critically acclaimed series with Six Kingdoms - Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years



LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIAGEO and HBO(® )are proud to introduce the final piece of the exclusive Game of Thrones Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630119-2&h=1256523760&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.malts.com%2Fen-row%2Four-whisky-collection%2Fgameofthrones-collection%2F&a=Game+of+Thrones+Limited+Edition+Single+Malt+Scotch+Whisky+Collection] - Six Kingdoms - Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years. Inspired by the finale of HBO's iconic series, the ninth and final bottling in the Game of Thrones Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection pays tribute to the fate of Westeros, whose long-held Seven Kingdoms ultimately became six at the conclusion of the show's climactic battle for the Iron Throne.



Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8642251-game-of-thrones-six-kingdoms-mortlach-single-malt-scotch-whisky [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630119-2&h=1304224126&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.multivu.com%2Fplayers%2Fuk%2F8642251-game-of-thrones-six-kingdoms-mortlach-single-malt-scotch-whisky&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.multivu.com%2Fplayers%2Fuk%2F8642251-game-of-thrones-six-kingdoms-mortlach-single-malt-scotch-whisky]



Encased in a metallic gold cannister that features an intricate pen and ink drawing of the three-eyed raven, seen throughout the eight seasons of the series, the Six Kingdoms packaging pays homage to the last Greenseer and the independence of the North, which stands alone under The Queen in the North, leaving a reconfigured landscape known as The Six Kingdoms. The three-eyed raven exists with the gaze of a thousand eyes and only sees beyond the constraints of time to unravel the intricate stories that hold the tapestry of Westeros together.



"Eight fantastic scotches toasted the coming of the final season of the show, and we now look back on the most captivating television show of all time and raise a ninth glass in celebration," said Jeff Peters, Vice President, Licensing & Retail at HBO.



On the ancient hills of Dufftown lies the hallowed Mortlach Distillery. Mortlach, built on the site of a historic battle and the first distillery to legitimately rule over Dufftown's whisky trade, has equally been influenced by important historical figures. George and Alexander Cowie were integral influences for both the distillery and surrounding community, with George holding the esteemed title of Provost and Alexander developing Mortlach's signature method to distil the liquid exactly 2.81 times--a complex process as unique as the three-eyed raven character.



Evocative of the past and crafted for the future, the Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years, has been matured in first-fill sherry-seasoned casks and finished in American Oak ex-bourbon casks. The delicious whisky imparts a bold, smooth taste with notes of vanilla and spice befitting of those with a noble palate.



"We saw an overwhelmingly positive response to the launch of the Game of Thrones Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection and as Game of Thrones fans continue to explore both the world of whisky and the world of Westeros, we are proud to introduce the final addition to the collection. Mortlach is one of our most sought-after super premium single malts, and seemed fitting as the perfect finale to complete the collection," commented Kavita Agarwal, Diageo Global Brand Director, Malts.



Game of Thrones Six Kingdoms - Mortlach 15 Year Old will be available in extremely limited quantities alongside the full collection starting this month wherever fine spirits are sold and available today for pre-order on Amazon [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630119-2&h=2606737620&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Furldefense.com%252Fv3%252F__https%253A%252Fwww.amazon.co.uk%252Fstores%252Fpage%252F2C1F8B4D-DB4D-401B-8744-6624C11752EF%253Fingress%253D3%2526visitId%253Db7e7c2d0-8dad-4d44-9a65-3b29d95ca481__%253B!vaxVbmXy1tc!nRkYYcYiKAWcYGUjGKGhUCItdU7pEiZ8kfBf7FR32guAI58kQn0Ue8jUuV-mVjY%2524%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmultivuonline%2540multivu.com%257Cf04d07cc867c46c07edc08d76179243e%257C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%257C1%257C0%257C637085045287602662%26sdata%3DkFYZZPdbTpLNkI8M7RewEW2MuIqTMZP%252BEkYSzdmrbNg%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=Amazon].



Suggested retail price for Mortlach Six Kingdoms: £120 for 700ml.



GLOBAL DIAGEO PR CONTACT Gillian Cook Gillian.Cook@diageo.com [mailto:Gillian.Cook@diageo.com]



HBO PR CONTACT Emily Weichert Emily.weichert@hbo.com [mailto:Emily.weichert@hbo.com] 212-512-7238



About Diageo Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.



Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630119-2&h=4238975088&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.diageo.com%2F&a=www.diageo.com]. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.



Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.



About HBO Licensing & Retail HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world, online in the US at http://store.hbo.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630119-2&h=1469554557&u=http%3A%2F%2Fstore.hbo.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fstore.hbo.com].



