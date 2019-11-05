Veteran Software-Industry CEO Steve Sivitter Tapped to Lead Product-Content Solution Provider 1WorldSync

Cloud-Based Syndication Network Poised to Increase Customer Success and Expand Under New Leadership



EWING, New Jersey, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldSync Holdings, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) network that enables brands to securely and continuously share critical product data with a community of retailers, operators and distributors across industries, has named Steve Sivitter as chief executive.



Sivitter is a seasoned CEO and operating executive with over 30 years of international experience spanning Asia, Europe and the Americas. He brings to 1WorldSync significant global software experience and a passion for commercial leadership, operational excellence and customer satisfaction.



"1WorldSync has amazing customers, I look forward to working with our global team to create more value for their businesses," Sivitter said. "Our commitment as an early, innovative leader in the space will continue to be central to our continued drive for customer success."



Most recently Sivitter served as president and CEO of Hexagon Production Software, part of Hexagon AB's manufacturing intelligence division. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Vero Software, a high-profile company producing computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software that was purchased by Hexagon in 2014. Vero also had been backed by Battery Ventures, which is 1WorldSync's majority shareholder.



1WorldSync remains dedicated to GS1 and global industry standards focused on supply-chain and e-commerce visibility and efficiency. The company's platform has become increasingly important for brands to go to market faster and manage the growing number of product attributes across e-commerce and in-store channels. More than 13,000 customers leverage the company's platform to publish standardized and unstructured product attributes and content -- label information, package dimensions and ingredients, among others -- and push that data to partners across the supply chain.



"We are excited about 1WorldSync's growth potential and have confidence that Steve can provide the global leadership and customer-centric experience required to take 1WorldSync to the next level," said Richard Smith, 1WorldSync's chairman. "Specifically, we see potential for the company to expand its network, develop new products and pursue complementary acquisitions."



About 1WorldSync 1WorldSync(TM) is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 13,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness, and lifestyle decisions. The 1WorldSync Product Information Cloud platform is designed for organizations to exchange authentic and enriched product information and digital content, creating a mission-critical foundation for connected commerce. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is the only product content network provider and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001.For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2632042-1&h=487125234&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.1worldsync.com%2F&a=www.1worldsync.com].



About Battery Ventures Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, web infrastructure, consumer internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Israel and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter (@BatteryVentures) and at www.battery.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2632042-1&h=158206802&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcts.businesswire.com%2Fct%2FCT%3Fid%3Dsmartlink%26url%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.battery.com%26esheet%3D52010921%26newsitemid%3D20190710005255%26lan%3Den-US%26anchor%3Dwww.battery.com%26index%3D5%26md5%3D9619dcf876ce3a73da1ccbf56d5192ad&a=www.battery.com], and find a full list of Battery investments here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2632042-1&h=879786290&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcts.businesswire.com%2Fct%2FCT%3Fid%3Dsmartlink%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.battery.com%252Four-companies%252Flist%252F%26esheet%3D52010921%26newsitemid%3D20190710005255%26lan%3Den-US%26anchor%3Dhere%26index%3D6%26md5%3Dce76698c35d067d0cf06c0efbdc91920&a=here].



