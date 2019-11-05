Joining forces with Prof. Aaron Ciechanover: Prof. Markus Veit, member of the German Pharmacopoeia expert committee and a world-renowned expert i

Dr. Dadi Segal, Panaxia CEO: "Prof. Veit is key to our effort to successfully register our pharmaceutical cannabis for European markets"



TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries, the largest manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical cannabis in Israel, announced today that Prof. Markus Veit has joined the scientific advisory board that counsels the Panaxia board. Prof. Veit will lead the regulatory process of registering Panaxia drugs in EU countries.



Prof. Veit is a global expert in registering herbal medicinal drugs. He is a member of the Medicinal Chemistry expert committee of the German Pharmacopoeia. Together with the European Pharmacopeia the German Pharmacopeia provide binding standards for active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, medicinal products and dosage forms in Europe.



According to Dr. Dadi Segal, Panaxia's CEO, "For a company that is undergoing intense preparations to export to Europe, this is a significant appointment. Exporting pharmaceutical cannabis requires the registration and approval of pharmaceutical products in each and every targeted country. Prof. Veit is pivotal to completing all the preparations required for European export successfully, so I have no doubt that he will be a significant strategic contribution to Panaxia's endeavors."



In 1988, Prof. Veit received the Egon-Stahl award from the International Society of Medicinal Plant Research. His research interests include bioanalytical methods for discovering active ingredients in herbal medicinal products, explorations of the quality and efficacy of herbal medicinal products, and more.



Currently, Prof. Veit is a lecturer at the University of Frankfurt School of Pharmacy, the University of Florida College of Pharmacy, and at Humboldt University in Berlin.



Born in 1959, Prof. Veit joins a team of senior scientists serving as members of the company's advisory board, including Prof. Aaron Ciechanover, Nobel Prize laureate for Chemistry in 2004; Prof. Dedy Meiri; and Dr. Noa Leibovich.



About Panaxia Israel Panaxia Israel (www.panaxia.co.il [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2631511-1&h=1557792983&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.panaxia.co.il%2F&a=www.panaxia.co.il]) is part of the pharmaceutical group of the Segal family, operating for over four decades, and manufacturing over 600 different pharmaceutical products, which it distributes in over 30 countries. Panaxia was founded by Dr. Dadi Segal, Dr.Eran Goldberg and Assi Rotbart, LL.b, and constitutes the Group's cannabis division. In addition, the sister-division of North America manufactures over 60 pharmaceutical products based on medical cannabis, including sublingual tablets, oral tablets, oils, inhalers, and more, intended to treat conditions such as post-traumatic stress, cancer, chronic pains, epilepsy, anorexia, burns, and many other medical conditions. Panaxia employs around 90 employees and all clinical experiments are conducted by the company.



