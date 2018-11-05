SI Group Announces New Executive Leadership

Announcement Follows Completion of Sale to SK Capital Partners



SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group [http://www.siigroup.com/], a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates, announced today the company's new executive leadership team. These changes follow the October 15, 2018 completion of the acquisition of SI Group by SK Capital Partners [http://www.skcapitalpartners.com/], a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. The transaction included the combination of SI Group with Addivant, an SK Capital portfolio company since 2013 and leading global producer of specialty additives. The newly combined company is marketed under the SI Group brand, and is led by the following executive leadership team:





-- Frank Bozich, SI Group CEO

-- John Steitz, CEO, Additives

-- Chris Cornille, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Services

-- Brooke Manrique, Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Communications

-- Tom Masterson, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Regulatory Affairs

Affairs

-- Wei Ru, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Process Technology

-- Paul Tilley, Senior Vice President, Chemical Intermediates & Industrial Resins

Resins

-- Patrick Weinberg, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

-- Rich White, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & EHSQ

Additionally, the new company has been structured around several strategic business units that will focus exclusively on product offerings and innovation, as well as superior customer relationship management. These leaders include:





-- Katie Ellet, Vice President, Oilfield Solutions

-- Philip Ingham, Vice President, Industrial Resins & Specialties

-- Robert Kaiser, Vice President, Rubber & Adhesives

-- Chris Roberts, Vice President, Fuels & Lubricants

SI Group is led by Frank Bozich and John Steitz, proven chemical industry leaders with over 75 years of collective expertise. "These organizational changes leverage the key competencies and capabilities of our leadership teams. The structure enables a strong external focus, cultivating more collaborative relationships with our customers," said Frank Bozich, CEO. John Steitz, CEO Additives, added, "We will be more adept at delivering superior customer value and more thoughtful, systematic and anticipatory to changes in global market forces that impact the industry."



ABOUT SI GROUP



SI Group is a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates, with strong market positions in the plastics, oilfield, rubber, fuels & lubricants, active pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial resins industries. SI Group solutions are critical to the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods. Headquartered in Schenectady, New York, SI Group operates more than 30 manufacturing facilities on five continents with approximately $2 billion in annual sales, and more than 3,000 employees worldwide. SI Group is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners [https://skcapitalpartners.com/]. In 2018, SI Group received its third silver award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis, and is ranked among the top seven percent of more than 45,000 worldwide companies. SI Group is The Substance Inside. For more information, please visit www.siigroup.com [http://www.siigroup.com/].



Media Contact:

Tara Morgan

SI Group, Inc.

+ 1 518-347-4194

tara.morgan@siigroup.com [mailto:tara.morgan@siigroup.com]



