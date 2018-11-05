New Data from Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights the Need and Potential Standards for Evidence-Based Decision-Making in Myopia

Two meta-analyses, including first of its kind focused on myopic children, will be presented at the 2018 American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting



JACKSONVILLE, Florida, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision today announced that Noel A Brennan, PhD, the company's Global Platform Lead for Myopia Control and noted researcher and specialist in the space, will present data on myopia progression and investigational methods to control it at the 2018 American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting, held November 7-10 in San Antonio, Texas.



Myopia, or near-sightedness, is an eye condition that makes distant objects appear blurry. It is the most common cause of vision impairment and is associated with increased prevalence of cataracts, glaucoma, retinal degeneration and blindness. Unchecked, complications from myopia are likely to become the leading cause of irreversible vision loss and blindness in the next few decades with cases expected to double worldwide by 2050.



"Despite the exponential rise in prevalence of myopia, few strategies used for myopia control have proven to be effective and it does not receive the same scientific attention as other eye conditions," Dr. Brennan said. "Given the lack of a globally approved modality for myopia control, eye care professionals around the world rely significantly on their expertise and judgment when it comes to intervention, often without evidence-based data that would further inform their treatment decisions for patients."



The two meta-analyses being presented at the meeting include:



Data for evidence-based decisions about myopia control In "Evidence-based Efficacy of Myopia Control Interventions," Dr. Brennan evaluated the efficacy of current myopia treatments, including 0.01% atropine, orthokeratology, multizone soft contact lenses, spectacles (E-line, DIMS), and increased outdoor time, in 32 published studies.



The analysis found that the greatest treatment effects reported to date are 0.43mm of axial elongation and a refractive error of 1.05D - effects that may be limited to certain patients and subject to rebound. In the world of evidence-based reporting of medical data, these values represent a best-case scenario and a basis for education of practitioners and patients to help manage expectations around myopia treatment and management. The analysis also reports that 0.01% atropine is clinically ineffective at controlling axial elongation.



Axial length as a metric for myopia progression in children "Influence of Age and Race on Axial Elongation in Myopic Children" is the first meta-analysis of axial elongation in myopic children. Data was collated from 63 studies of pediatric myopia progression and Dr. Brennan developed new equations that instead of refractive progression looked at myopic subjects' axial length - a repeatable measurement that can be obtained without cycloplegia, which is the paralysis of the ciliary muscle of the eye preventing the curvature of the lens from being able to focus on nearby objects.



As efforts to achieve myopia control become more widespread, axial length measurement has the potential to become a more common metric for progression to help practitioners better evaluate and judge the efficacy of interventions for their patients.



"This work puts a stake in the ground around which future expectations for myopia control efficacy can be assessed and how individual patient progress can be gauged," concluded Dr. Brennan.



Unlocking unmet needs Johnson & Johnson Vision is focused on helping people see better, connect better and live better. The company supports ongoing research that can have impact in areas of significant unmet need, including myopia, one of the biggest threats to eye health in the 21(st) century. In addition to novel research and development, the company is also involved in several programs that expand access to high quality eye care for people around the world throughout their lifetime. Johnson & Johnson Vision is a longtime supporter of Sight for Kids, which has provided access to eye care education and services for more than 24 million children since 2002, with a heavy focus in Asia where myopia is most prevalent.



