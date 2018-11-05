Comodo CA Rebrands as Sectigo

New Brand Reinforces Continued Innovation in IoT, Web Security; Announces One-Year Growth Milestones



ROSELAND, New Jersey, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comodo CA, the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority and a leader in web security solutions, announced today that the company is rebranding to Sectigo [http://www.sectigo.com/]. The company unveiled its new name to limit market confusion and better represent the breadth and direction of its solutions, timed with the one-year anniversary of its acquisition by Francisco Partners [https://www.franciscopartners.com/] in a carve-out from Comodo Group.



Sectigo provides web security solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses, in order to protect employees, customers, intellectual property, and brands from online threats. The company's products and services enable customers and partners to monitor and secure digital identities across all touch points.



"This is an exhilarating time for our company," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "By rebranding as Sectigo, we are emphasizing our expansion beyond SSL to IoT and web security and announcing our commitment to making the internet more secure, as well as safe - for businesses and consumers alike. We're focused on delivering solutions that rethink norms and advance the industry as a whole, and plan to become the world's most trusted, innovative, and customer-centric partner for securing every website, transaction, communication, and connected device."



Sectigo has accomplished many milestones since the company was acquired in October 2017, including:



Security Innovations and Standards



Sectigo began expanding the company's solutions and services beyond its core TLS/SSL digital certificate business and continued work with relevant standards bodies.





-- IoT Manager [https://sectigo.com/products/management-solutions/iot] -

Launched its IoT device security platform to defend devices and networks

against cyberattacks through strong PKI digital identity, serving a

range of industries and applications including industrial automation,

medical devices, automotive, telecommunications, smart cities/smart

buildings, and consumer electronics.

-- Certificate Manager 6.0

[https://sectigo.com/newsroom/comodo-ca-launches-industry-leading-certif

icate-manager-6-0] - Released advanced features for managing all

enterprise certificate requirements from one interface: automated

discovery and adoption of certificates issued by SSL vendors, Active

Directory Certificate Services, automated enrollment, and renewals under

administrator control of Public SSL, Private SSL, user, mobile device,

SMIME, and IoT certificates, using industry standard protocols.

-- CodeGuard, Inc. - Acquired CodeGuard

[https://sectigo.com/newsroom/comodo-ca-acquires-website-disaster-recove

ry-leader-codeguard], a global leader in website maintenance, backup,

and disaster recovery. CodeGuard, which maintains its brand, has since

expanded to six locations in EMEA and APAC to meet international demand

and expects to see 100 percent YoY growth.

-- Standards Leadership - Established global industry memberships to

advance industry standards from WiMAX Forum, GSMA, Zigbee, OCF, and

Joint Venture - Silicon Valley.

Geographic Expansion and Top Industry Talent



Since its acquisition, Sectigo opened a new corporate headquarters in Roseland, NJ and a new development center in Ottawa, Canada, to accommodate additional R&D and quality assurance capabilities and deliver services in fifteen different languages. The company expanded headcount by 17% across offices globally, adding industry veterans to its leadership team and surpassing 230 employees.



New Website and Online Resources



As part of the rebrand, Sectigo has made significant technology investments to deliver new web properties where businesses of all sizes can conveniently buy business security products, including a full range of SSL certificates. The company's new flagship site, Sectigo.com [http://www.sectigo.com/], provides a more modern experience, with intuitive navigation, streamlined checkout, a suite of payment options, wide-ranging products and services information, and improved online support.



Sectigo debuts with a YouTube channel offering a series of helpful videos, including a company introduction [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfFnb8tHvpY&t=9s]. The Sectigo Blog [https://sectigo.com/blog] also provides answers to FAQs about what's changing, and not changing, with the company's products and services.



About Sectigo



Sectigo (formerly Comodo CA) provides web security products that help customers protect, monitor, recover, and manage their web presence and connected devices. As the largest commercial Certificate Authority trusted by enterprises globally for more than 20 years, with more than 100 million SSL certificates issued in over 200 countries, Sectigo has the proven performance and experience to meet the growing needs for securing today's digital landscape. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com [http://www.sectigo.com/] or contact sales@sectigo.com [mailto:sales@sectigo.com].



