KAZAKHSTAN ENERGY WEEK - 2019 | XII KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum: Future of Energy Sources: Innovative Growth

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 23 to 29, 2019, the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan will hold KAZAKHSTAN ENERGY WEEK - 2019, the largest event in the energy sector of the region. The event is organized by the KAZENERGY Association with the support of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



KEW is a global platform for discussing ways to achieve the goals related to the creation of a sustainable energy future, which gives a unique opportunity for specialists to participate in discussions on the development of the industry, to hear the position of the world's leading experts.



The key events of KAZAKHSTAN ENERGY WEEK will be: XII KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum: Future of Energy Sources: Innovative Growth, DIGITAL ENERGY interactive exhibition, more than 30 forum events, as well as sub-forum events dedicated to the 120(th) anniversary of Kazakhstan's oil.



On the sidelines of the KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum will be a presentation of the IV National Energy Report - the most comprehensive study of the current state and prospects of the development of the fuel and energy sector of Kazakhstan.



Participants of KAZAKHSTAN ENERGY WEEK:



+2500 delegates

+50 countries

+300 companies

+80 speakers

+1000 publications

+200 media



KEW-2019 this year's program:





-- September 23 - "Student Energy Challenge" intellectual competition (in

collaboration with SHELL)

-- September 23 - DIGITAL ENERGY interactive exhibition

-- September 23 - 6th "Oil Refining and Petrochemistry of the Caspian Sea

and Central Asia" international conference

-- September 24 - XI KAZENERGY Youth Forum

-- September 24 - SPE Symposium: Occupational Safety, Industrial Safety,

Environmental Protection and Social Responsibility in the Caspian Region

-- September 25 - IV KAZENERGY Women's Energy Club Forum

-- September 25 - III International RES Summit

-- September 26 - Opening of the XII KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum

-- September 26 - Plenary session: Future of Energy Sources: Innovative

Growth

-- September 26 - Panel session: Gas Factor as a Key Trend in the Global

Energy Sector

-- September 26 - Panel session: Investments in the Energy Sector:

Opportunities and Partnerships

-- September 27 - Special conference dedicated to the 120(th) anniversary

of Kazakhstan's oil

-- September 27 - Presentation: IV KAZENERGY National Energy Report

-- September 27 - Roundtable: Digital Energy of the Future, Transition

Period

Participants of the Forum:





-- Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

-- Timur Kulibayev, Chairman of the KAZENERGY Association

-- Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General

-- Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

-- Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources

of the Republic of Kazakhstan

-- Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, President of Iceland (1996-2016)

-- Alik Aidarbayev, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas

-- Urban Rusnák, Secretary General of the International Energy Charter

-- Valerie Ducrot, Executive Director of the Global Gas Center

-- Heads of multinational companies such as ExxonMobil, ENI, Chevron

Our sponsors:

Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan

WORLD PETROLEUM COUNCIL

WORLD ENERGY COUNCIL

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY CHARTER

IRENA

ROSCONGRESS Foundation

National Company KazMunayGas (general partner)

TENGIZCHEVROIL (general partner)



