GPW in Cooperation With Three Seas Exchanges Launches "CEEplus Index"

- Exchanges of the Three Seas region signed a letter of intent concerning a new index CEEplus - The launch of the index was announced at the 29th Economic Forum - The index portfolio will include the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the exchanges of the Visegrad Group countries, Croatia, Romania and Slovenia - The index will be the underlying of a passive fund managed by TFI PZU



WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEOs of exchanges from the Visegrad Group countries (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary), Croatia, Romania and Slovenia signed a letter of intent concerning the publication of a new Three Seas Exchanges index - CEEplus. The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) will be responsible for its calculation and publication.



The index portfolio covers more than 100 of the most liquid stocks (average value of trading per session of at least EUR 90,000 in a six months period) of companies from stock exchanges participating in the index. The participation of stocks in the index will depend on their free float. Participation of the biggest stock is capped at 10%, aggregate participation of stocks weighing more than 5% is capped at 40%. The participation of stocks from any single country in the index portfolio will be capped at 50%.



"Polish capital market is one of the world's 25 developed markets and it is our mission to promote Three Seas companies. I am glad that we can offer an innovative investment product in partnership with the exchanges and the biggest financial institution of the region," said Marek Dietl, President of the GPW Management Board.



CEEplus will be published daily basing on closing prices converted at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Poland for local currencies, the euro, and the US dollar. CEEplus will be a price index and the underlying of a TFI PZU passive funds: inPZU CEEplus, yet another inPZU subfund of the umbrella fund inPZU SFIO. The fund with a suggested investment horizon of at least three years will be addressed to retail and professional clients and available on the inPZU platform.



"We are proud that we can join the Warsaw Stock Exchange and other regional exchanges in this initiative. I believe that CEEplus performance will be a reflection of the ambitions of the regional exchanges," said Paweł Surówka, President of the PZU Group.



