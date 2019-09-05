EQual One Empowers Orange Romania's MyOrange App to Reflect the Real Quality of Customer Experience

LYON, France, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Romania, the leading operator with more than 10 million customers in Romania, has implemented the EQual One [https://www.v3d.fr/products/equal-one/] solution from V3D [http://www.v3d.fr/]. This solution enables Orange Romania to provide their customers with an unmatched Quality of Customer Experience for network coverage, on a daily basis and wherever they might be - even indoor.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720356/V3D_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720356/V3D_Logo.jpg]



The EQual One SDK empowers the Android MyOrange mobile app - anonymously and after end-user opt-in - with network quality measurements that reflect the performance of the network as experienced by the customers, as well as the data accessibility. The collected data contributes to creating a complete and comprehensive coverage map of Orange Romania's mobile network, highlighting the areas that must be improved. Thus, Orange Romania can prioritize their network optimisation and investments in the regions where it matters most to their customers.



EQual One enables precise and reliable measurements of the customer experience directly from their devices, reflecting in real-time the customer satisfaction of the carrier services and their underlying networks. This makes it possible to focus on what really matters to the end customer: the quality of the services, whether it is where they spend the most time or the places they go through daily.



"Offering the best experience to our customers is at the core of what we do. The EQual One technology enables us to constantly improve the Orange network in line with our customer needs," comments Yves Martin, Chief Marketing Officer at Orange Romania.



Philippe Vial-Grelier, Managing Director at V3D, said "We are delighted with the strengthening of our collaboration with Orange in Romania. Thanks to the integration of EQual One into the MyOrange mobile app, Orange truly empowers their customers who become co-creators of network optimization and planning because every Customer Experience matters".



About V3D



V3D is 100% owned by SoftAtHome, a software company for the digital home, providing software products for connectivity, pay TV, Home Networking and the Smart Home deployed with major operators in over 20 million homes in more than 18 countries.



Specialized in mobile and fixed network technologies, V3D Solutions enable carrier network operators to monitor the true network Quality of Experience (QoE) straight from the subscribers' perspective. This approach to traditional measurement methods of network performance offers technical and business benefits to various departments of an operator, from CEM & Marketing to Network Operations or Customer Care. V3D product portfolio focuses on customer experience and carrier network service performance.



Thanks to SoftAtHome and V3D expertise, skills and solutions, Carrier network operators will benefit from end-to-end access to the entire Customer Experience value chain, combining the overall networks expertise.



For more information, visit: www.v3d.fr [http://www.v3d.fr/] - press@v3d.fr [mailto:press@v3d.fr]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720356/V3D_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720356/V3D_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Hélène VALLEE - hvallee@v3d.fr, +33-481-761-370



