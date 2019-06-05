"Become BTS' Manager on BTS WORLD!" BTS World Release Date Announced For June 25

- Highly Anticipated story-based mobile game where players become BTS' manager to foster BTS in becoming superstars



- A New, Playable 'Mini Game' Demo of BTS WORLD Available on the Official Pre-registration Website



LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble Corp. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=2716134545&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.netmarble.com%2Fen&a=Netmarble+Corp.] has announced Tuesday, June 25 PST / Wednesday, June 26 KST as the release date for its highly anticipated mobile game BTS WORLD [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=1665454346&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbtsw.netmarble.com%2Fen%2Fhome&a=BTS+WORLD], where players become BTS' manager to foster BTS in becoming the global superstars.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897807/BTS_WORLD_Netmarble_Corp.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897807/BTS_WORLD_Netmarble_Corp.jpg]



Created in conjunction with the global superstars, BTS WORLD is a story-based mobile simulation game that takes players on an interactive journey. The story of BTS WORLD takes players back to the start before the band's debut to pursue the role of BTS' manager, with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars.



Players will encounter various missions where they will select certain BTS member cards to clear the mission and progress through the game. Collecting and upgrading these cards will open up even more stories along the way, and players will be able to interact virtually with BTS in the game through a 1:1 interactive system.



Pre-registration for the game is currently open at https://btsw.netmarble.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=2003476633&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbtsw.netmarble.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fbtsw.netmarble.com]. A new, playable 'mini game' demo of BTS WORLD will be available on the site, giving players a preview ahead of launch. The pre-registration site also currently features a game introduction, a BTS story, and "From BTS" - a special sneak peek of the game's "mobile function" that lets players interact virtually with group members, as well as a mini-game that pairs players with the BTS member they match with best as a manager.



BTS WORLD will also reveal all-new, original soundtrack from BTS leading up to the launch, starting with a sub-unit song by Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook of BTS.



The teaser video for this song can be found on the pre-registration website and the official YouTube channel at [http://www.youtube.com/c/BTSW_official [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=2873481725&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fc%2FBTSW_official&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fc%2FBTSW_official]].



The game will be released worldwide (excluding China) for iOS and Android devices. For more information on BTS WORLD, please visit https://btsw.netmarble.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=2003476633&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbtsw.netmarble.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fbtsw.netmarble.com]. The latest updates are also available by following BTS WORLD on Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=72613722&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fbtsw_official%2F&a=Twitter] and Instagram [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=2438859564&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fbts.world.official%2F&a=Instagram].



About Netmarble Corporation Netmarble Corporation strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 6,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade & Soul Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Everybody's Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia's largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia's largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=3576520029&u=http%3A%2F%2Fcompany.netmarble.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fcompany.netmarble.com].



About Big Hit Entertainment Founded in February 2005 in South Korea by CEO and Producer Bang Si-Hyuk, Big Hit Entertainment's core business focuses on music production, artist management and publishing. Big Hit's business ventures incorporate and develop a range of content produced from top-notch artists' IP, including global boy band BTS and its newest addition TOMORROW X TOGETHER. With its mission of 'Music & Artist for Healing', Big Hit strives to impart a positive influence through content while providing comfort and inspiration to music fans worldwide.



About Takeone Company Takeone Company Corp. is an innovative content company that utilizes pop-culture within a gaming environment. Established in 2016, Takeone is leading the new genre of mobile games called 'Cinematic Games' that combines interactive game elements within a story concept based on both pop-culture and original IP's. The games include full motion videos and various visual contents that push the boundaries of next-generation storytelling. Years of experience and knowledge in both storytelling and game development have led to the creation of cinematic games such as Take Urban, BTS World. Takeone is currently developing a series of future cinematic games for their next up and coming titles. For more information, please refer to www.takeonecompany.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=1223367578&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeonecompany.com%2F&a=www.takeonecompany.com].



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897807/BTS_WORLD_Netmarble_Corp.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2487150-1&h=4233590087&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F897807%2FBTS_WORLD_Netmarble_Corp.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F897807%2FBTS_WORLD_Netmarble_Corp.jpg]



CONTACT: Korea (Seoul); HQ PR Team; Jinho Lee; globalpr-g@netmarble.com; 82-2-2271-7444 OR North America; Netmarble US PR; Chastity Irizarry; chastity.irizarry@netmarble.com OR Rogers & Cowan; Joe Schneider; jschneider@rogersandcowan.com OR Big Hit Entertainment; Irene Choi; irenechoi@bighitcorp.com



Web site: http://www.netmarble.com/



