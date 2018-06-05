Airbiquity Joins Automotive Grade Linux

Leader in Connected Vehicle Services Will Lend Support to Linux-Based Open Source Initiative for Automotive Software Development



SEATTLE, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity [https://www.airbiquity.com/](®) [https://www.airbiquity.com/], a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has become a member of Automotive Grade Linux [https://www.automotivelinux.org/] (AGL), an open source project hosted at The Linux Foundation. AGL is a collaborative open source project bringing together automakers, suppliers, and technology companies to build a Linux-based, open software platform for the development of automotive software applications.



A primary goal of AGL is to help automakers and suppliers reuse software application code, leading to rapid innovation and faster time-to-market for new products and features. AGL is working to address all software in the vehicle including functional safety, infotainment, instrument cluster, heads-up-display (HUD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving. As an AGL member, Airbiquity will focus its initial participation in the over-the-air (OTA) software update and telematics security areas.



"We are excited to welcome Airbiquity to Automotive Grade Linux," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux, The Linux Foundation. "We look forward to their support as we enhance our over-the-air update capabilities and continue expanding into connected car services such as vehicle-to-cloud and remote vehicle interactions."



"Airbiquity understands the value of developing software and ecosystems for new automotive products and services on a common underlying platform, and AGL is well aligned with that goal," said Suresh Ghelani, Product Strategy Director at Airbiquity. "We look forward to supporting this initiative and bringing over 20 years of connected vehicle expertise to the AGL community."



