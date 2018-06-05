Norgine and Its Partner Salix Present New Data From PLENVU® (NER1006) Phase 3 Studies at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2018

AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Norgine B.V. today with its partner Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ("Salix"), announced that they will present new data from phase 3 clinical trials for PLENVU(R) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in Washington, D.C., from June 2-5, 2018.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )



PLENVU(R) is a low-volume (1L) polyethylene glycol based bowel preparation indicated for adults.



PLENVU(R) data presented at DDW on 5 June 2018 from 12:00 to 14:00 EST, include:





- Epstein, Michael. Assessment of Patient Satisfaction With NER1006 and Trisulfate

Bowel Preparations for Colonoscopy: A Phase 3, Randomized, Multicenter Trial (poster

#Tu1102, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)

- Epstein, Michael. Comparative Assessment of Bowel Cleansing of 1 L Polyethylene Glycol

Plus Ascorbate NER1006 Compared With 2 L Polyethylene Glycol Plus Ascorbate: A Phase 3,

Randomized, Multicenter Trial (poster #Tu1070, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)

- Hassan, Cesare. Impact Of Cleansing Quality Using The Harefield Cleansing Scale And

Polyp And Adenoma Detection Rates: A Post Hoc Analysis Of Three Phase 3 Randomized

Trials (poster #Tu1074, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)

- Epstein, Michael. Impact Of Time Interval Between The Second Dose Of A Split-Dose

Regimen Of NER1006 Versus Trisulfate And Start Of Colonoscopy: Evaluation Of Colon

Cleansing Rates (poster #Tu1101, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)





PLENVU(R) is approved in Europe and in the US. In Europe, PLENVU(R) is available through Norgine and in the US through its partner Salix Pharmaceuticals.



Norgine manufactures PLENVU(R) globally.



GL/PLV/0518/0071







Media Contact :

Isabelle Jouin, T: +44(0)1895-826237

Follow us @norgine [https://twitter.com/norgine ]

















Photo:

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg









