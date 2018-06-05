Volg ons op:
Norgine and Its Partner Salix Present New Data From PLENVU® (NER1006) Phase 3 Studies at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2018

dinsdag 5 juni 2018 15:31 Economie
AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Norgine B.V. today with its partner Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ("Salix"), announced that they will present new data from phase 3 clinical trials for PLENVU(R) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in Washington, D.C., from June 2-5, 2018.

PLENVU(R) is a low-volume (1L) polyethylene glycol based bowel preparation indicated for adults.

PLENVU(R) data presented at DDW on 5 June 2018 from 12:00 to 14:00 EST, include:


- Epstein, Michael. Assessment of Patient Satisfaction With NER1006 and Trisulfate
Bowel Preparations for Colonoscopy: A Phase 3, Randomized, Multicenter Trial (poster
#Tu1102, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)
- Epstein, Michael. Comparative Assessment of Bowel Cleansing of 1 L Polyethylene Glycol
Plus Ascorbate NER1006 Compared With 2 L Polyethylene Glycol Plus Ascorbate: A Phase 3,
Randomized, Multicenter Trial (poster #Tu1070, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)
- Hassan, Cesare. Impact Of Cleansing Quality Using The Harefield Cleansing Scale And
Polyp And Adenoma Detection Rates: A Post Hoc Analysis Of Three Phase 3 Randomized
Trials (poster #Tu1074, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)
- Epstein, Michael. Impact Of Time Interval Between The Second Dose Of A Split-Dose
Regimen Of NER1006 Versus Trisulfate And Start Of Colonoscopy: Evaluation Of Colon
Cleansing Rates (poster #Tu1101, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)


PLENVU(R) is approved in Europe and in the US. In Europe, PLENVU(R) is available through Norgine and in the US through its partner Salix Pharmaceuticals.

Norgine manufactures PLENVU(R) globally.

Media Contact :
Isabelle Jouin, T: +44(0)1895-826237
Isabelle Jouin, T: +44(0)1895-826237




 



