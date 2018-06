Dojo by BullGuard Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner for Communication Service Providers

Dojo's Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solution Enables CSPs to Better Assess and Predict Cybersecurity Risks, While Providing Enterprise-Grade Protection to Their Subscribers



SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dojo by BullGuard [https://dojo.bullguard.com/service-providers/], a market leader in IoT security platform for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), today announced the availability of the Dojo Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner for CSPs [https://dojo.bullguard.com/service-providers/our-platforms/]. Designed as an easy-to-use, free app for customers, the Dojo Intelligent Scanner is powered by the Dojo IoT Security Intelligent Platform (DIP), a comprehensive, CSP-grade cybersecurity solution. The Dojo IoT Vulnerability Scanner is the first-of-its-kind and the only CSP-grade solution capable of actively scanning the home network and assessing the vulnerability of every device connected to the home's Wi-Fi network. The scanner serves as the cornerstone of a CSP's IoT security service program, offering valuable insight into device vulnerability and security needs for millions of individual subscribers.



The IoT market is exploding, with consumer spending on smart home systems and services predicted to reach $158 billion by 2020 (Source: Strategy Analytics [https://tinyurl.com/ybk5j3ts]). While consumers are aware of the cybersecurity risk posed by so many connected devices, 80 percent [https://www.accenture.com/us-en/smart-home] of them state they prefer a provider to manage their digital needs. The Dojo IoT Vulnerability Scanner allows CSPs to access valuable data regarding the types of devices subscribers are using on their home network. This data allows the CSP to better serve the individual user, providing value-add services and ensuring greater insight into, and protection from, global vulnerabilities.



"The future of IoT is already here and it brings with it a clear advantage for CSPs," said Yossi Atias, GM, IoT Security at BullGuard. "As a trusted provider who supplies the network and is regularly engaged with the customer, CSPs have both the onus and the opportunity to ensure the meteoric rise of smart home devices doesn't result in an equally meteoric rise of IOT-related cyberattacks. Having critical insight into the devices consumers use most in their home in order to provide flexible, enterprise-grade security presents a win-win opportunity for CSPs and consumers alike."



Dojo's IoT Vulnerability Scanner (DIS) is a flexible solution built for the demands of today's CSPs. The Intelligent Scanner can be quickly integrated and implemented to maximize revenue streams through a CSP's existing app via SDK, or as a white-labeled solution. In addition, CSPs can choose to mange the service on premise, or opt for cloud deployment managed as a service by Dojo.



The Dojo Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner features:





-- Automatic Device Discovery: scans an individual's home Wi-Fi network

without having to install any software or connect any devices to their

router, and uses combination of both local and cloud-based intelligent

detection engines for fast and accurate device discovery. The Dojo app

provides the user with full transparency into their home network by

identifying every connected device on their network and providing the

consumer with comprehensive insight into their Wi-Fi network and all its

connected devices.

-- Network Security Score: the Dojo Intelligent Scanner utilizes Dojo by

BullGuard's cloud-based security risk assessment platform to analyze

vulnerabilities at the device level. Following each full network scan,

the Dojo Intelligent Scanner displays the vulnerabilities and an overall

score from 10 (best) to one (worst).

-- API-based open platform: the Dojo Intelligent IoT security platform is

an open, API-based platform that enables integration of third party apps

to its discovery and vulnerability engine.

CSPs, telcos and operators interested in white-labeling the Dojo Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner into their platform or wish to leverage Dojo's API-based platform, please visit https://dojo.bullguard.com/service-providers/contact/ [https://dojo.bullguard.com/service-providers/contact/].



About BullGuard

BullGuard [https://www.bullguard.com/] is a market leader in consumer cybersecurity. We make it simple to protect everything in your digital life - from your data, to your identity and your smart home. The BullGuard product portfolio extends to PCs, tablets and smartphone protection, and includes internet security, comprehensive mobile security, 24/7 identity protection and social media protection. BullGuard released the world's first IoT vulnerability scanner and leads the consumer cybersecurity industry in providing continuous innovation.



Dojo by BullGuard [https://dojo.bullguard.com/] is an award-winning intelligent cyber defense system and service that provides the highest level of protection to consumers across all of their connected devices and smart homes. Dojo is the cornerstone of a smart home, ensuring a connected world where every consumer in every home is smart, safe and protected.



Privately held, BullGuard is based in Bucharest, London, Silicon Valley and Herzliya, Israel. Follow us on Twitter @BullGuard [http://www.twitter.com/BullGuard] and @DojoSafe [http://www.twitter.com/DojoSafe], like us on Facebook at BullGuard [https://www.facebook.com/BullGuard/?fref=ts] and Dojo [https://www.facebook.com/meetdojo/?fref=ts] or learn more at https://www.bullguard.com [https://www.bullguard.com/].



All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.



