Canton Fair Makes Fighting Poverty a Priority

GUANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 123rd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has taken important steps to help alleviate poverty by granting free access to exhibitors from less-developed regions, as well as highlighting their products in a specialized exhibition area. This section of the Fair featured more than 200 booths and attracted 179 enterprises from 21 trade delegations.



Now in its second year, Canton Fair's anti-poverty program offers preferential policies for exhibitors from less-developed areas including cancelling stand rentals and waiving minimum export volume requirements. This section of the Fair has achieved RMB 250 million (US$39 million) in sales over the past two sessions. On-site surveys indicated that nearly 60 percent of exhibitors from less-developed regions have been satisfied with the results achieved and 96 percent expressed interest in attending Canton Fair again in the future.



"We are very proud of the successes that have been achieved by the enterprises who have been able to gain access to Canton Fair's vast marketplace thanks to our poverty reduction program," said Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair. "The lower barriers for access and specialized exhibition area have helped hundreds of enterprises from less-developed regions gain a deeper understanding of international market requirements, find new buyers and partners, and present their featured products to the world. We will continue to boost international trade in less-developed regions while providing access to their quality products to global buyers."



Some of the signature products demonstrated in the special zone at Canton Fair included:





-- Organic food from Xinjiang, Tibet, Hunan, and Shanxi. Specialty products

from these regions, which also includes clothes, textiles and bags, have

been making breakthroughs in international trade.

-- Seabuckthorn products from Xinjiang was one of the highlights at this

spring's Fair. Xinjiang Hui Hua Seabuckthorn Biotechnologies Inc.

produces organic products from seabuckthorn, which meet organic

certification standards in some European and North American countries.

Their seabuckthorn fruit oil capsule helps improve the immune system and

relieve coughs.

-- Ma Cheng Shang Fu Ecological Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd. from Hu

Bei, which is the hometown of the camellia oleifera plant, has

established the world's leading industrial base for camellia oleifera

and promotes China's special all-natural high-end oil to the world.

-- Gansu Imperial Scientific Development Ltd brought roses and rose-derived

products from northwest China's Gansu province, where locals have been

cultivating roses for more than 200 years.

About Canton Fair



The China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.



